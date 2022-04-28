Stinnett aiming for second Fox Puss title

Ryan Stinnett’s schedule has been full for the past three years since the birth of his third child.

Golf, for the Amherst native, has taken a back seat. He has a growing business and his house is filled with three growing children — and the two oldest have taken up hobbies such as soccer, dance and anything else that comes to their lively minds.

Some evenings Stinnett finds his way onto Poplar Grove Golf Club to play a couple of holes. That brief respite allows him to get some swings in and a feel for how he is doing from the tee, fairway, rough and green.

Stinnett’s lighter golf schedule does make room in late April to make the trek to Boonsboro Country Club for the Fox Puss Invitational. The Virginia Tech graduate enters as a favorite for the 2022 title with two-time defending champion Neal Shipley not participating this year.

Stinnett tees off at 1:55 p.m. from the first tee with Kyle Bailey and Josh Lendach.

Stinnett came close to winning his second Fox Puss title last year. He trimmed Shipley’s final-round lead to three strokes on the back nine, but Shipley’s steady play kept Stinnett at bay on his way to a four-stroke victory.

The 40-year-old Stinnett won the 2008 Fox Puss and is a three-time Central Virginia Invitational Golf Tournament champion, with the most recent title coming in 2020. He followed his runner-up showing in last year’s Fox Puss by teaming with Jason Pool to finish in a tie for fourth at the VSGA Four-Ball Championship. Stinnett played in the VSGA Amateur Championship, but failed to make the cut.

Stinnett is one of a handful of locals attempting to win another Fox Puss title, and some of the top amateurs in the state are making the trip to the Bedford County course for the untraditional start of the amateur season.

Here are other players to keep an eye on this weekend:

» Justin Young: The Roanoke native has finished in the top 10 in every Fox Puss since 2012, including three consecutive second-place finishes between 2017 and 2019, and he has finished no worse than a tie for fifth since 2015.

» Connor Burgess: The Lynchburg native capped his fifth season at Virginia Tech by leading the Hokies with a 71.3 scoring average. The E.C. Glass High graduate had two top-10 finishes in 10 events with a low round of 64. He won the 2016 rain-shortened Fox Puss and set a three-round scoring record in winning in 2019.

» Jimmie Massie: The Lynchburg native recently completed his fifth season at Virginia by playing in five events for the Cavaliers with a season scoring average of 74.4. His best finish was 14th and he shot rounds of 69 twice. Massie, an E.C. Glass High graduate, won the 2018 Fox Puss in a playoff over Young.

» Luke Libbey: Libbey is making his Fox Puss debut after a stellar freshman season at New Covenant Schools. He finished runner-up in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III championship and won the Virginia Independent Conference title. He has previously competed in Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, Roanoke Valley Junior Golf Association and Central Virginia Junior Golf Association events.

» David Stanford: The 2021 VSGA junior boys golfer of the year just completed his freshman season at Virginia Tech. He finished tied for sixth in last year’s Fox Puss to start a strong summer. Stanford finished tied for fifth at the VSGA Amateur Championship and third at the Eastern Amateur.

» Keith Decker: The Martinsville native and six-time Fox Puss Open Division champion returns to the Senior Division. He won the 2020 Senior title and hopes to claim a second to his Virginia State Golf Hall of Fame resume. Decker recorded four wins in 2021 — the VSGA Senior Amateur Championship, Autumn Invitational, Willow Oaks Four-Ball and David King Invitational.

» Steven Liebler: Liebler won his first competition in the Fox Puss Senior Division last year by one shot over Buck Brittain and Bowen Sargent. He previously won two Open Division titles.

» Jon Hurst: Hurst struggled in last year’s Fox Puss and finished second in the Senior First Flight. That was one of only two finishes outside of the top 10 for Hurst in a campaign that saw him finish second in the VSGA men’s senior rankings. Hurst won seven events, highlighted by the VSGA Senior Stroke Play and Senior Four-Ball championships.

