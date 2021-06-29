Tinsley, Burgess advance to match play in VSGA state amateur

Garnet Manley III and Adam Houck headed to the third playoff hole Tuesday to decide which golfer advanced to match play in the Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Petersburg.

One lost shot derailed Manley’s hopes.

Manley had to take a provisional, opening the door for Houck to secure the 32nd and final spot in match play after two rounds of stroke play qualifying.

Manley, a Forest native who is entering his redshirt freshman season at Campbell, was hoping to join fellow locals Marshall Tinsley and Connor Burgess in match play.

Manley and four others were tied at 2 under following 36 holes in stroke play and entered a playoff where four would advance and one would be eliminated from contention.

Benson Blevins, Liam Powderly and Cullen Campbell advanced on the first playoff hole.

Tinsley, the 2019 VSGA Mid-Amateur champion, finished at 7 under and in a tie for fifth. He opened his round with six birdies in the first 14 holes and then bogeyed 17.

Burgess was 1 under Tuesday and finished at 4 under overall to come in a four-way tie for 18th.