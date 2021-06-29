Tinsley, Burgess advance to match play in VSGA state amateur

Garnet Manley III and Adam Houck headed to the third playoff hole Tuesday to decide which golfer advanced to match play in the Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Petersburg.
One lost shot derailed Manley’s hopes.
Manley had to take a provisional, opening the door for Houck to secure the 32nd and final spot in match play after two rounds of stroke play qualifying.
Manley, a Forest native who is entering his redshirt freshman season at Campbell, was hoping to join fellow locals Marshall Tinsley and Connor Burgess in match play.
Manley and four others were tied at 2 under following 36 holes in stroke play and entered a playoff where four would advance and one would be eliminated from contention.
Benson Blevins, Liam Powderly and Cullen Campbell advanced on the first playoff hole.
Tinsley, the 2019 VSGA Mid-Amateur champion, finished at 7 under and in a tie for fifth. He opened his round with six birdies in the first 14 holes and then bogeyed 17.
Burgess was 1 under Tuesday and finished at 4 under overall to come in a four-way tie for 18th.
The Virginia Tech senior had an eventful second round. He opened with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 1 and 2, bogeyed Nos. 3 and 5, birdied No. 6 and then bogeyed No. 9 to finish the front nine at even par.
He was 1 over through 14 when he recorded one of the six eagles posted at No. 15.
Yale senior Teddy Zinsner set a state am record by shooting a two-day aggregate 16-under 128 to claim medalist honors.
Tinsley opens match play against 14-year-old Logan Reilly at 8:24 a.m.
Burgess will tee off 9 minutes before them when he and Jordan Utley begin their Round of 32 matchup.
The rounds of 32 and 16 will be held Wednesday.
Liberty redshirt junior Isaac Simmons (1 under), Ryan Stinnett (5 over), New Covenant rising sophomore Luke Libbey (6 over) and Adam Marshall (14 over) did not make the cut for match play.