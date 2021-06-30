Tinsley, Burgess eliminated in VSGA state amateur match play

Marshall Tinsley and Dustin Groves traded blows Wednesday throughout a back-and-forth Round of 16 matchup in the Virginia State Golf Association State Amateur Championship. One would seem to seize control before the other rattled off two or three straight to even the match.

It took 20 holes before Groves was finally able to get the best of Tinsley.

Groves converted on his par putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Tinsley and advance to the match play quarterfinals at the Country Club of Petersburg.

“The most golf I’ve played in a long, long time,” Groves told the VSGA after his Round of 16 match. He also needed 19 holes to win in the Round of 32.

Tinsley, the Amherst native who won the 2019 VSGA Mid-Amateur championship, was 3 down heading to No. 15 against Groves, and then won three straight to tie the match.

The pair halved No. 18 to force the playoff, and they both halved the first playoff hole to set up the 20th hole of their match at the par-5 No. 2.

Tinsley recorded a bogey, while Groves made par to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.