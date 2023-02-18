SALEM — The title was never in doubt.

Before the lights even dimmed for the annual parade of wrestlers prior to the Saturday evening finals in Salem, Staunton River already had such a wide lead that no team could catch up. Anticlimactic, yes, but sweet all the same.

It was the first wrestling state title in history for Staunton River, which opened its doors 60 years ago this coming fall. It was also the first state championship in any sport the school has celebrated since 1996, when the boys track and field team narrowly defeated Christiansburg 40 to 37, for the Group AA title.

Staunton River coach Scott Fike knew sometime during consolation rounds Saturday afternoon that the title belonged to his team. So he gave out state championship T-shirts before the finals.

"So proud of the kids, man," Fike said. "They've worked so hard all year long and grinded it out. Trusted in the process and then to see it come to fruition, man, it's just amazing."

Most of the time, team titles aren't decided until deep into the meet. So that Staunton River entered the finals knowing it already had struck gold is an indication of how dominant the Golden Eagles were throughout the two-day event, held in conjunction with the Class 1 and 2 state championships. Six of the school's wrestlers reached the state finals. Five of them — Colin Martin, Noah Nininger, Bo Ice, Brady Barns and Macon Ayers — won individual state championships.

Much of the team's success is due to the Golden Eagles' stellar sophomore class. Of the five who won titles Saturday, only one — Bo Ice at 150 pounds — is a senior. The rest are underclassmen.

Sophomores Colin Martin and Noah Nininger won state titles for the second straight season. Brady Barns and Macon Ayers, also sophomores, became state champs for the first time in their high school careers. And sophomore Caiden Saavedra reached the finals of the 126-pound weight class for the first time.

At 157 pounds, Barns (also Staunton River's quarterback) got embroiled in a battle with Warren County's Elijah Frame. Barns led 2-0 headed into the third period and ended up winning 5-0 after being awarded two points with four seconds remaining.

He finished third in Salem last season and credited his stamina for a lengthy run to the title this year. After the match, Barns was asked about the community of Moneta and what he believed the team title meant to them. Staunton River supporters showed up in droves Saturday and parked in the stands directly overlooking the Class 3 mat. They had plenty to cheer for all evening long.

"I think it gives them a lot of hope," Barns said, "and it shows the school is on the up and coming. They know that the school is doing good things."

Barns and Ayers (165 pounds) worked together as sparring partners all season. As Barns was involved in his lengthy match, Ayers stalked the concrete floor off to the side, looking on and trying to get in the zone.

Then he earned an 8-2 decision over Lord Botetourt's TJ Piluso in a match that remained close from a points perspective for the first two periods, but that also was never really in doubt.

"It's a lot of blood, sweat and tears," Ayers said about his journey to the title. "This sport requires everything and guarantees you nothing. So just always giving it my best every day at practice, knowing that I'm the best in the state, and I want to be the best in the country."

Watching Barns win, and knowing he could do the same, Ayers was overcome with emotion before he wrestled. The team title, already won, was on his mind, too. A big moment for a young kid with a bright future.

"It means the world," he said. "We've worked so hard. It's so cool — me and my practice partner back to back like that. Watching him do it almost brings tears to your eyes as you get ready to go out there. I had to calm back down a little bit because I was getting too hype out there, watching him and knowing I've got to follow him up right there."

Wrestling at 190, Liberty Christian senior Toby Schoffstall took on Rustburg's Landon Marquis in the only finals event that featured two wrestlers from the Lynchburg area. Schoffstall cruised to victory, pinning Marquis in 1 minute, 31 seconds.

"It's just joy," Schoffstall said. "I've been working for this ever since I was a little kid."

He entered with an impressive resume: an undefeated record as a senior, more than 100 career victories, a junior freestyle championship, all-America status earned as a Greco National runner-up in Fargo, North Dakota, two years ago. But one title had always eluded Schoffstall.

Until Saturday.

He and Marquis wrestled each other numerous times this season, including in the Seminole District Invitational and at the Region 3C finals.

Schoffstall had been a two-time state runner-up in Salem. All that past melted away Saturday. He finished the season with a 44-0 record.

"It's the best feeling in the world," Schoffstall said. "My takedown game has gotten a lot better. ... It's just been great. Coming back from two losses in the state finals is pretty hard, but I feel like this year I just pushed through."

His LCA team finished fourth in Class 3, behind SRHS, runner-up Skyline and third-place New Kent. One other LCA wrestler, Carson Meadows, battled Caroline's Malique Tunstall in the 285-pound finals. The match was tied at 2 until Tunstall earned two points with a takedown with five seconds remaining in the final period for a 4-2 victory.

At 113, Martin took on Turner Ashby's Hunter Blosser and dominated, 15-0 to celebrate a state title in both of his high school seasons.

"Hopefully I can do it two more times," Martin said. "That's be awesome to have four. That's always been my dream."

Nininger watched Martin win, and his feeling was the same one he had last year when he followed with an individual state title. So Nininger went out and claimed the 132 title.

It wasn't easy, though. He took a foot to the face in the first period, and challenger Phoenix Aleya, of Skyline, kept it there for what seemed like 15 or 20 seconds. But Nininger responded and eventually went up 1-0 in the third period. Aleya fought back to take a 2-1 lead with 24 seconds remaining. But Nininger earned two points on a takedown with 12 seconds left and held on in the closing seconds.

"I just had to keep digging," Nininger said. "I was thinking, 'Dang it!' But at the same time I was thinking of Colin, our 113-pouder. Me and him are best friends. I was like, 'I can't let him out-do me, can't let him beat me.' ... Just had to keep fighting, and eventually I got a reversal."

Ice earned an 8-5 decision over Christiansburg's Jake Robie, while Saavedra lost to New Kent's Kyle Gibson at 126.

Heritage, which had hoped to contend for the Class 3 team title, finished in seventh place. The highest finisher for the Pioneers was Markaz Wood, who took third place at 215 by defeating Brookville's Michael Viar in a showdown between two linebackers.

Grundy won the Class 1 title for the seventh straight year and for the 26th time in school history, a VHSL record.

Heavyweight programs aside, Staunton River was one of the main storylines of the day. The Golden Eagles were third here one year ago. Now they take a title home to Moneta.

"It's huge," Nininger said. "Our sports aren't very big there, and they never win. So it's pretty cool us getting a state title. ... It's a pretty big deal."