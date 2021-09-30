A handful of local football teams get much-needed bye weeks, while others soldier on

For Liberty High School, this week's bye was perfect timing.
After a 3-0 start, the Minutemen have dealt with a barrage of injuries the last two weeks. Four players left with injuries against Amherst in Week 4 and four more exited last week against E.C. Glass, leaving Liberty, which dresses only 26 players to begin with, a beleaguered bunch.
"I'm not sure we could have played this week without the bye with all the issues we have," LHS coach Chris Watts said. "... Usually with the bye week, it's 50-50 whether it's really helping you. But this time I can say unequivocally that it will help."
In what is a rarity for area football, four Seminole District teams have Week 6 byes. That's half of the district. Liberty is joined by Brookville, Heritage and E.C. Glass as teams that take the night off, giving them a perfect split to the regular season, with five games before the bye and five after.
Glass (4-1) welcomes the week to prepare and get healthy, too.
"We needed this week to heal," coach Jeff Woody said. "They're not major wounds but small wounds, a shoulder here, an ankle there." The bye also acts as a chance for the Hilltoppers to fix mistakes and focus on their next opponent, Amherst.
The Lancers don't have the luxury of extra time to prepare. They're coming to the end of a demanding stretch: three games in seven days, something unheard of at the NFL or college levels. Football games typically feature, ballpark estimate, 100 snaps per contest. So for Amherst guys who play both ways, that's roughly 300 snaps in a week's time, not counting hard-hitting kickoffs and punt situations.
"Rough, rough, rough" was how Amherst coach Bob Christmas described the stretch this week. His team turns around and faces Glass in Week 7.
Heritage welcomes the bye, too, after a sluggish first half against Rustburg on Monday. The Pioneers emerged with the win despite mostly being without running back Zach Steele, one of the most prolific backs in Central Virginia. He suffered an ankle injury during his team's win over E.C. Glass this month and took only a few snaps Monday before exiting. The bye week will help him heal, too.
"I think he'll be healthy here in two weeks against Brookville," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said after Monday's game, citing the annual Timberlake Road rivalry matchup scheduled between the Bees and Pioneers on Oct. 8 at Stinger Stadium.
At Liberty, Watts is hopeful all eight players lost to injury the last two games will return next Friday, when the Minutemen head to Rustburg. Offensive lineman and defensive end Isaac Hamilton received good news following a game against Amherst two weeks ago. He injured a hand, and everyone assumed it was broken. Hamilton also broke the same hand over the winter and missed most of the shortened season. News that it wasn't broken this time was welcome, and Hamilton could return soon.
"We didn't have a lot of depth to begin with, and we kind of ran out of it quick," Watts said about the last two games. His team already wasn't full strength against Glass, then lost confidence as injuries mounted during the game. Watts used the moment to teach about perseverance. "I think it was a good learning lesson for us," he said. "They understand now what it takes to win in the Seminole, and what happens when you don't play your best."
Meanwhile, 10 area teams take the field tonight, William Campbell and Gretna among them. The Hawks and Generals play the 48th edition of their rivalry tonight. Here are a couple almost unbelievable stats about that rivalry. In 47 matchups, things are dead even: William Campbell 23 wins, Gretna 23 wins, with a 12-12 tie declared in 1980. William Campbell has scored 959 points all-time against Gretna, while the Hawks have scored 921 points against the Generals; so WCHS has averaged 20.4 points per game in the series and Gretna has averaged 19.6 ppg.
Just like the rivalry, this year's teams look eerily similar. Both are freshman and sophomore heavy, both feature lots of speed, and both run spread offenses.
"It has no effect on whether William Campbell or Gretna is gonna win a state championship, but they always look forward to playing," Generals coach Danny Broggin said. "They're fast," he added of Gretna. "They look like us, really. I think the Dogwood District as a whole, except Appomattox — and Appomattox is young in some areas, too — is a pretty young district this year, so a lot of kids are stepping into roles they've never played before. But yeah, [Gretna] kind of looks like a mirror image of us."