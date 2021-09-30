A handful of local football teams get much-needed bye weeks, while others soldier on

"Rough, rough, rough" was how Amherst coach Bob Christmas described the stretch this week. His team turns around and faces Glass in Week 7.

Heritage welcomes the bye, too, after a sluggish first half against Rustburg on Monday. The Pioneers emerged with the win despite mostly being without running back Zach Steele, one of the most prolific backs in Central Virginia. He suffered an ankle injury during his team's win over E.C. Glass this month and took only a few snaps Monday before exiting. The bye week will help him heal, too.

"I think he'll be healthy here in two weeks against Brookville," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said after Monday's game, citing the annual Timberlake Road rivalry matchup scheduled between the Bees and Pioneers on Oct. 8 at Stinger Stadium.

At Liberty, Watts is hopeful all eight players lost to injury the last two games will return next Friday, when the Minutemen head to Rustburg. Offensive lineman and defensive end Isaac Hamilton received good news following a game against Amherst two weeks ago. He injured a hand, and everyone assumed it was broken. Hamilton also broke the same hand over the winter and missed most of the shortened season. News that it wasn't broken this time was welcome, and Hamilton could return soon.