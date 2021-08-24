A look at the Seminole District, Part 1

The eight-team Seminole District will be loaded with talent once again in 2021, as high school football returns to its normal months for the first time in two years. We take a look at the district in this two-part series. Part 1 focuses on E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest, Liberty and Rustburg. Part 2 on Thursday will include Amherst, Heritage, Liberty Christian and Brookville.
E.C. Glass
After a rocky 1-3 season that included two missed games because of quarantine, the Hilltoppers shake off some of their youth in 2021, bolstered by 19 returning starters on both offense and defense. This group is more experienced, but Glass features just four returning starting seniors, led by the versatile Markevus Graves, Glass' Swiss Army knife who fills in at receiver, running back, linebacker and safety.
Senior receiver Eli Wood will be another sure target for quarterback George White, who took over the offense last season as a sophomore. White has another durable passing option in sophomore Marty Kittrell, while junior Lyvarius Gilbert and senior Q Foster also figure into the mix. The speedy Foster will take totes at running back along with Mike Thomas. Expect Glass' offensive line to be improved, with returning center Jackson Moore, Nick Watson and senior left tackle Neo Corsini, who sat out last season with an injury.
The Hilltoppers move to a 4-4 defense that can adjust to counter either run or pass that's been installed by assistant Jermaine Johnson, in his first season as defensive coordinator. Johnson replaces Brian Burford, now at Jefferson Forest. Glass features four new assistant coaches: Pierre Penn, Mike Davis and Dwayne Brown (all from Brookville) and Dominico Moncion, who played at Liberty Christian and recently wrapped a college career at UConn.
"We're flying to the football," Glass coach Jeff Woody said of the new defense. "That's the message. We've got to be fast, physical and intelligent."
On defense, the Hilltoppers showcase Graves and Wood at safety, Chris Walker-Wells and Michael Osei at corner, and Thomas, Tavion Jenkins and 6-foot-8 senior Owen Dunlop at linebacker to go along with a line that includes Ma'Quwan Farmer, Corsini, Malachi Perkins and KJ Johnson.
"We've got the ingredients to make a good football team," Woody added.
Glass opens by hosting a tough Lord Botetourt team Friday, then welcomes Gretna and travels to GW-Danville before beginning its Seminole slate by facing Heritage in the Jug Bowl on Sept. 17.
Jefferson Forest
After a pandemic-altered 1-3 spring season in which its roster was depleted, Jefferson Forest hired former E.C. Glass assistant JT Crews to revamp its program. Gone is the wishbone offense. In its place is a spread look that could prove pass-heavy. JF will run a 4-3 defense authored by Burford.
Two quarterbacks — senior Ryan Rodgers and sophomore Joe Bell — have been vying for the starting job. Both will have options at receiver in Floyd Wells, Brody Jackson, Brian Aveson and Daniel Price. Ethan Boone is at fullback along with junior Alex Marsteller, who also serves as free safety and the Cavaliers' punter and kicker.
JF's offensive personnel looks radically different than in the spring. On defense, there's plenty of carryover. Look for seniors Jake Lee and Liam Thompson to command the line (both are on offense, too). Jackson has transitioned from linebacker to safety, and Aveson will be a highlight at DB. Boone occupies outside linebacker and Luke Calkins is another guy to watch at defensive back.
JF has a smaller roster than in recent years, so Crews is relying on players to fill numerous roles.
"It's a really good group of kids; there's no bad eggs in there," Crews said. "They've bought in to what we're trying to establish. They're coming out working hard and giving great effort, and that's all we're asking of these guys. The goal every day is to be better than we were yesterday."
Forest is slated to open by hosting Gretna on Friday and then traveling to Bedford County foe Staunton River. JF takes its bye in Week 3 to prepare for life in the Seminole, which begins at rival Brookville on Sept. 17.
Liberty
Every starter is playing on both sides of the ball for the Minutemen, who went 1-5 in the spring. Four returning starters will be counted on for leadership: 6-1 quarterback Tanner Stanley; 240-pound center Trey Jenkins; Kentrell Evans, a linebacker who moves from fullback to offensive guard to plug a hole on the line; and defensive end Jared Arrington, who moves from tight end to tackle. Also back is O-lineman and defensive end Isaac Hamilton, a junior who was starting both ways before breaking a hand last season.
One key this year: avoid the injury bug that bit LHS last season. Against Rustburg in the final game of last spring, four skill players had to move to a depleted offensive line. Coach Chris Watts has already moved two skill players to the offensive line in the preseason.
Two players, running back and linebacker Emil Hurt and defensive end and offensive tackle Bryce Snead, give Liberty added depth after sitting out the spring season. Isaiah Segei returns at tight end and linebacker, while newcomer Chase Langone will get reps at running back along with Jordan Steele and Deshawn Johnson.
Liberty's numbers are low, but Watts noted his club is working hard.
"These guys are really hungry and willing to do whatever it takes, and I applaud them for the sacrifices they're making to give us a chance to win," he said.
LHS opens Friday at William Byrd and then plays its home opener in Week 2 against Fort Defiance before wrapping its non-district schedule the following week at Staunton River.
Rustburg
Former Northside head coach and Heritage defensive coordinator Burt Torrence takes over in Red Devils country. Armed with a knowledgeable staff, he's tasked with turning around a program that went 0-5 in the spring and won three times in 2019. The upside: RHS brings back 17 players who saw playing time last season, including some talented athletes that should provide strong leadership as it transitions into Torrence's system.
Watch for 170-pound senior Jaidian Johnson at tailback and corner. He'll be taking handoffs from new quarterback Mike Knight, a 5-9 sophomore who has been developing under QBs coach Mike Scharnus. Avery Dixon, a 6-1 senior who played QB last season and holds an offer from The Citadel, moves to slot and strong safety.
Offensively, look for RHS to feature multiple formations — sometimes with a tight end, sometimes in a 1-2 back system — and the same defensive look Torrence used at Heritage.
On the lines, senior Noah Tomlin leads the way, backed by senior Cooper Terrell, junior Evan Combs, sophomore Clayton Boyte and junior DJ Sprouse.
Rustburg is extremely athletic in the secondary, with Johnson and Tre Scott at corner and Dixon and Tae Booker at safety. At outside linebacker, watch for 6-2 Aldon Epperson. Sophomore middle linebacker Quay Rosser also is coming along.
The Red Devils open Friday at home against Monticello and then play at Appomattox in Week 2 in the annual Battle of the Lantern. They close out their non-district schedule the following week by hosting fellow Campbell County foe Altavista.