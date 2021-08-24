A look at the Seminole District, Part 1

JF's offensive personnel looks radically different than in the spring. On defense, there's plenty of carryover. Look for seniors Jake Lee and Liam Thompson to command the line (both are on offense, too). Jackson has transitioned from linebacker to safety, and Aveson will be a highlight at DB. Boone occupies outside linebacker and Luke Calkins is another guy to watch at defensive back.

JF has a smaller roster than in recent years, so Crews is relying on players to fill numerous roles.

"It's a really good group of kids; there's no bad eggs in there," Crews said. "They've bought in to what we're trying to establish. They're coming out working hard and giving great effort, and that's all we're asking of these guys. The goal every day is to be better than we were yesterday."

Forest is slated to open by hosting Gretna on Friday and then traveling to Bedford County foe Staunton River. JF takes its bye in Week 3 to prepare for life in the Seminole, which begins at rival Brookville on Sept. 17.

Liberty