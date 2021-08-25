A look at the Seminole District, Part 2

In the final part of this series on the Seminole District, get to know Heritage, Brookville, Amherst and Liberty Christian, all of which are poised to occupy the top spots in the eight-team district this season. Play begins across the area Friday.
Heritage
After going 6-2 and weathering injuries in the pandemic-shortened spring season, the Pioneers return eight offensive starters and will once again be one of the toughest teams in all of Class 3 on that side of the ball. Quarterback Kam Burns, a run/pass threat, has speedy and reliable receivers in Deuce Crawford and Keshaun Hubbard, who combined for approximately 600 receiving yards last season.
Then, there's the 1-2 punch at running back: juniors Zach Steele and Rajan Booker. Both rushed for roughly 700 yards as sophomores and are two of the area's premier backs. Darius Brown and McKinley Pennix will become full-time starters and compliment the run game and receiving corps.
Three starters return on the offensive line: 266-pound senior Markey Wood; 6-foot-1, 317-pound junior Diallo Graves; and 6-1 blocking back Terrell Washington. They'll be joined by newer faces like Alex Snider, Chase Jackson and Yandel Pedrosa.
Five starters return on defense: Wood at Mike linebacker, Crawford at corner, Donovan Jones at safety, Carter Banks at defensive end and Washington at D-tackle. They'll be joined by other new defensive starters like Brown, Pennix and Kenai Booker-Felder in the secondary and Trayandre Clark and Jackson at defensive end.
The reliable Carson Adcock returns at kicker, while Crawford and Hubbard provide plenty of speed in the return game.
Heritage's only losses in the 2020 season were to Brookville and Liberty Christian. Those rematches are not to be missed in 2021, and HHS should be tough by the time it faces those foes back-to-back (at Brookville on Oct. 8 and at home against LCA the following week). The Pioneers begin by playing two road games, at William Fleming and Dinwiddie, before their home opener against Appomattox, winners of five of the last six state titles in Class 2, on Sept. 10.
"These kids have put in the time," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said. "Some of these guys are gonna open some eyes at some positions."
Brookville
Just a few miles down Timberlake Road, Brookville is preparing for what promises to be another strong season. The Bees return seven players on offense and six on defense.
Offensively, all eyes are on quarterback Drake McDaniel, a 6-1 junior who was voted by coaches as district player of the year for the spring season after passing for nearly 1,300 yards. Speedy senior Tayshaun Butler has impressed coach Jon Meeks in two preseason scrimmages and will provide valuable play at running back, receiver and linebacker.
"I thought he had a great spring," Meeks said of McDaniel. "I think he's gotten better already in the last few months. The ball is coming out of his hand with more pop and he's making better decisions."
The Bees went 6-1 in the spring and plenty of those pieces are still in place, including sure-handed receivers Ethan Robey, Nik Dunford, Steven Pauley and Stephen Preston. Senior Silas Rucker is once again a go-to option at running back as Brookville flexes its muscles with two different offensive looks: lining up in the I-formation to run and then spreading out for McDaniel to go to work.
The O-line is admittedly young, and is led by 265-pound junior Andrew Cole. It also features returners in 270-pound Eli Landrum and 250-pound Pierce Blankenship. Sophomore Micah Pennix is new to the line and is joined by junior Sean Woolard.
On defense, watch out for junior linebacker Michael Viar (who racked up 61 tackles last year) and 6-2 defensive end Addison Ellis, who led BHS with 65 tackles in the spring. Caleb Marshall, a 6-1 senior linebacker, has wowed coaches in Brookville's two scrimmages, while Jaylyn Marshall commands things at corner. Robey (defensive back), Pauley (linebacker) and Preston (DB) all return on defense.
BHS begins the season by hosting Roanoke-based Patrick Henry on Friday then hits the road for two more non-district games against Turner Ashby and Fluvanna. Its Sept. 24 rematch at LCA should be an instant classic. The Bees defeated the Bulldogs in the regular season back in the spring, then lost to LCA in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs.
Amherst
They were at or near the bottom of the district standings in 2018 and '19, then went 3-3 back in the spring, but it would be a mistake for anyone to sleep on the Lancers this year. Amherst transitioned to the Wing-T last season and a host of athletic playmakers have the system down entering 2021. The squad features six returners on each side of the ball and group of underclassmen that went undefeated on JV last season.
"We're cautiously optimistic," third-year coach Bob Christmas said.
Christmas and staff are working with three quarterbacks: senior Tyleik Brown (who moves from receiver), and junior Tyreek Belcher and sophomore Jaizeon Hurt, both up from JV. Right now, Christmas is playing all three evenly, which could pose a matchup problem for opposing defenses.
The receiving corps is strong, led by lightning-fast Lawrence Brown. "He's a kid that can score from anywhere, so we've got to get the ball in his hands," Christmas said. Tre Wright, Xavier Elliott and JJ Morris provide depth at receiver.
The Lancers are four-deep at running back in Christmas' three-back system, with returners Isaiah Idore and Vincent Sweeney and newcomers Jor'dyn Whitelaw and Ja'merius Stewart.
The lines are big and physical, featuring center Logan Burnett (235 pounds), Demetri Sandidge (280), Devin Cash (275), Marcus Dooley, Markell Haynes (6-3, 240) and 6-3 Ashonta Browne.
Amherst is also strong in the defensive back department, with six potential starters, some of whom also run on the track team. Jonathan Stonelake takes over kicking and punting duties, and Christmas is impressed by his abilities.
The bottom line: Amherst has the depth and talent. Now it's about putting all that together for what could be an impressive run. The Lancers take their bye in Week 1 before heading to GW-Danville for the season opener. Then it's on to Blacksburg before the home opener against Liberty on Sept. 17.
Liberty Christian
Frank Rocco has assembled one of the best teams in the state, and with a ton of returning talent and new athletes, the Bulldogs are poised for another deep postseason run.
Consider the firepower: Virginia commit and dual-threat quarterback Davis Lane; the speedy Jaylin Belford at running back/receiver and kick returner; 6-6, 315-pound Zach Rice, who holds Division I offers from the best schools in the country; 6-3 tight end Dillon Stowers, who has been a staple throughout his career; a host of new receivers; and experienced Caleb Davidson at running back.
But it's a new addition who will wow fans from the outset: 6-foot, 180-pound freshman Gideon Davidson, who received an offer from UVa as an eighth-grader.
The Bulldogs are coming off a 6-2 season in which they lost a heartbreaker to Lord Botetourt in the Class 3 state semifinals. LCA caught fire after an opening-night loss to Brookville and rattled off six straight wins. They found trouble in Daleville, where they fell in a 24-0 hole but turned on the jets and scoring 22 unanswered points before running out of time.
Barring injuries, there's no reason to expect the Bulldogs can't make a push for a state title in 2021. Also returning is fullback and inside linebacker Thomas Murphy, tough offensive guard and nose tackle Gavin Womack (280), kicker Ethan Dupin, receiver and corner Caleb Sears and a host of tall, burly linemen that will provide Lane & Company plenty of time in the backfield.
LCA opens at home Friday against Magna Vista and then travels to Bassett before hosting Franklin County on Sept. 10. Its home bout against Brookville on Sept. 24 and matchup against Heritage at City Stadium on Oct. 15 are not-to-be-missed affairs.