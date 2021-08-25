A look at the Seminole District, Part 2

Amherst is also strong in the defensive back department, with six potential starters, some of whom also run on the track team. Jonathan Stonelake takes over kicking and punting duties, and Christmas is impressed by his abilities.

The bottom line: Amherst has the depth and talent. Now it's about putting all that together for what could be an impressive run. The Lancers take their bye in Week 1 before heading to GW-Danville for the season opener. Then it's on to Blacksburg before the home opener against Liberty on Sept. 17.

Liberty Christian

Frank Rocco has assembled one of the best teams in the state, and with a ton of returning talent and new athletes, the Bulldogs are poised for another deep postseason run.

Consider the firepower: Virginia commit and dual-threat quarterback Davis Lane; the speedy Jaylin Belford at running back/receiver and kick returner; 6-6, 315-pound Zach Rice, who holds Division I offers from the best schools in the country; 6-3 tight end Dillon Stowers, who has been a staple throughout his career; a host of new receivers; and experienced Caleb Davidson at running back.

But it's a new addition who will wow fans from the outset: 6-foot, 180-pound freshman Gideon Davidson, who received an offer from UVa as an eighth-grader.