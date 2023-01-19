'A track meet:' Expect a fast-paced game in a rowdy environment when Heritage and E.C. Glass square off at McCue Gymnasium on Friday

In the last two seasons, E.C. Glass has lost inside McCue Gymnasium one time, so to say the Hilltoppers like playing at home would be an understatement.

"I love to pack the Zoo, man," Glass head coach DJ Best said, referencing the midtown gym's nickname — the McCue Zoo. "Winning puts fans in the stands, and we continue to do that when we're home. We love being at home, we love that environment, and I love the Zoo."

The Hilltoppers (11-2, 6-0 Seminole District) will put their undefeated district and home marks this season on the line Friday night when they welcome crosstown rival Heritage (6-5, 4-2) at what's sure to be a packed and rowdy McCue. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Even though Heritage showcases a young team with just three returners from last year, the Pioneers are aware of the pitfalls that await in the hostile environment less than 5 miles away.

"On JV it wasn't too intense," said Heritage sophomore guard Tavion Clark, who is in his first varsity season and already providing steady play for his team. "But I'm looking forward to the atmosphere. We know it's gonna be a difficult place to play, so we've gotta stay dialed in."

E.C. Glass has won nine straight home games since falling to Liberty Christian in the Seminole District tournament finals last season, including seven in a row this season. Since the start of the 2021-22 campaign, the 'Toppers are 19-1 inside McCue.

While Glass has mostly cruised through its 2022-23 schedule (losses to Spotswood and Northside are the lone blemishes), the season has been vastly different for the Pioneers.

Heritage struggled early, loosing three of their first four games and five of seven to start the season. But they've jelled lately and are on a four-game win streak, winning by double digits each time.

"We graduated a bunch of seniors last year, so I knew we were probably gonna start out a little slow because of our youthfulness," Heritage coach Tony Crews said. The team also was hindered early because several of its members were still playing for the football team during a December run to the Class 3 state title game. "But as the season has progressed, they're improving."

Standout junior guard Simieon McMillan also is getting back into form. McMillan suffered an ankle injury in Heritage's final scrimmage and missed three weeks. Crews said McMillan has "started to look like himself the last week or so," and Heritage is benefitting from his play. McMillian scored 18 points in his team's most recent win, over Rustburg.

"Ready to roll," McMillan said Thursday as his team put the finishing touches on their preparation for Glass. "We had some troubles early on, but I feel like we're in a much better place now."

McMillan is Heritage's engine, and he'll be an important piece Friday night in a game that should feature plenty of speed.

"We want to play up-tempo offensively and defensively, and he has an incredible motor and he can get down the court with the best of them." Crews said. "So when we outlet the ball to him, we look for him to push the tempo. On defense, we look for him to pressure and push the tempo that way, to keep pressuring the guards, which allows us to get deflections and steals that allow us to get down the floor."

On the other side of town, Glass senior O'Maundre Harris took a breather from sprints Thursday afternoon. He and his teammates, with a week without games after a demanding stretch of games, spent their time sharpening defensive skills and performing conditioning drills.

"I'm really ready for this game," Harris, the reigning Seminole District and Region 4D player of the year, said. "We've been preparing and waiting for this game all week."

One of the biggest questions surrounding the game is whether Heritage can accomplish its goal when it comes to Harris. Rather than focus on stopping the guard who enters averaging better than 25 points per game, the Pioneers will try to limit his output, guard him closely and take notice of spots on the floor where the 5-foot-9 Harris likes to shoot.

"He's the returning player of the year for a reason," Crews said. "The shots that he makes, they don't just happen. You can tell he's been in the gym. He's a hard worker. So what we're looking to do is keep his touches to a minimum and try to contain him. You're not going to stop a guy of his caliber. But again, I think we have enough athletes on our team that we can match his athleticism."

Harris said he expects Heritage to try to lessen his production Friday night.

"I just want to get my teammates involved," he added.

The senior has learned plenty about the rivalry during his three seasons as the leader of Glass' varsity squad.

"Anything," he said, "can happen at any time."

One of his teammates, senior forward Vari Gilbert, said he expected a "fun, clean" game. But Gilbert didn't mince words when asked about the Pioneers.

"I don't think they can handle us," he said. "That's just me, and I'm confident in my team. I'm confident in our abilities to do what I think we can do."

Expect Heritage to exploit forward Terrell Washington in the paint. In his third year on the varsity basketball squad, the decorated tight end and defensive end in particular has given his team a boost this season. He's regularly in double figures in scoring and is fresh off a 21-point performance against Liberty. Prior to that, Washington scored 21 and pulled down 16 rebounds against Mecklenburg County last week.

"As long as we play at a high level and execute and do what we know we need to do, we should be good," Washington said.

Best said his focus is on Heritage's guard play. The Pioneers love to push the basketball upcourt, penetrate the defense for high-percentage shots and score in transition. Then there's the X-factor, and for Best, the unknown for this game is related to McCue.

"The big contributor will be the 3-ball," he said, "if we can shoot the 3-ball, and Heritage has been struggling with that the last handful of games. But we feel like as soon as any [opponent] gets in here, it's like throwing grapes into the ocean. There's just something about the 3-ball here that everybody can make it. That'll be big."

Best also knows enough about the rivalry to expect just about anything, records aside.

"You've got two teams, two coaches who know each other pretty well," Best said. "Both are gonna apply pressure to the other side, and you're gonna see two teams get in a track meet. I hope the refs got on their running shoes."