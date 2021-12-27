A year in review: Five stories from area high school and Division III sports scene

There were certainly moments worth forgetting in 2021, as the pandemic dragged on. But as sports at the amateur level made their return, with area teams getting back to competition at the start of the year, those moments worth remembering made their comeback, too.

There were moments of excitement: At least two football games this calendar year have gone down as some of the craziest affairs I've covered in my time in The News & Advance sports department.

There were moments of elation: In a span of just eight months, multiple high school teams captured state titles (with one team winning two in that frame), and several more individuals also won crowns.

And there were moments of inspiration: An entire athletic program and the school that surrounded it found hope in an unassuming figure on the sideline.

For months, it seems, those emotions were drowned out by the havoc caused by the virus. Here are five important stories from the calendar year that chronicled the rally back to the positive side. Our coverage began Monday with a list by editor Ben Cates and concludes Tuesday with staff writer Damien Sordelett's top five.

Rustburg made sure its reign over the Class 3 volleyball ranks was an extended one. In November, the Red Devils captured a second straight state title, beating Tabb 3-1 to set off a celebration with supporters who traveled to Salem for the match.

In a change from the previous title game — one that took place in Rustburg in April (because of a pandemic-altered schedule) and ended with the Red Devils dominating New Kent 3-0 — there was no limit on the number of spectators allowed at the Salem Civic Center for the fall season's final match.

RHS players, many of whom had been playing together since middle school, soaked it all in as they became the first team in program history to go back-to-back.

"We did it," senior Kate Hardie said, summing up the feeling of satisfaction that capped four seasons in which RHS won multiple Seminole District and Region 3C titles, tallied a combined 83 wins and went to the state tourney four times.

Kristen Hardie, who is stepping down from her post, won her third state championship this season — her second as RHS coach and third overall after she helped Rustburg to its only other title in 1992 as a player.

She and her daughter Kate swept the state's highest awards, and multiple players took home all-state accolades and other postseason honors.

Around the E.C. Glass football program, Jamari Hubbard was known as the "good luck charm" during the fall.

Hubbard, a Glass freshman, faithfully took his spot on the sideline on Friday nights, noting all the areas in which the Hilltoppers shined and the aspects of the game they needed improvement in each week.

For example, weeks after the rivalry matchup with Heritage took place, he said: “Our DBs are getting burned a whole lot. That’s what happened at the Heritage game."

Hubbard's knowledge of the sport is the outward expression of his passion. He developed that thanks to his dad, Glass alumnus Marty Hubbard. Although Jamari has cerebral palsy and won't be able to play for Glass like his dad did, he still "excels," as Marty hoped he always would, when it comes to football.

"Crazy" and "stressful" were a couple of the words used to describe the Class 2 state title game that pitted Appomattox and Stuarts Draft in May.

The teams went back and forth at breakneck speed. Both took advantage of the opponent's turnovers. Both scored on long runs and kick or punt returns.

It was a slugfest in every sense of the word. But Appomattox was the one left standing, coming out on top 48-41 and adding another trophy to the case it has stuffed over the past several seasons.

Senior Keyshawn Baker looked at his teammates that afternoon and told them: "This is how you fight." It was an apropos summary of all that had just occurred in those 48 minutes, but also of their season.

The Raiders fought for their coach, Doug Smith, who had to teach from afar while receiving and recovering from cancer treatments. And with him as inspiration, they won it all and hoisted a fifth trophy in six seasons.

When Liberty University, the school at which Adam Godwin was an assistant women's soccer coach, chose another candidate for the head coaching position Godwin wanted, he sought out opportunities to lead teams at other schools.

The answer to about 100 inquiries he made was "no," he said.

Then when one more possibility arose, Godwin decided to surrender his hopes in favor of whatever bigger plan there was for his life. His faith took over, he explained, when he prayed to God, "If you want this, it’s yours.'"

A door opened. "Like [God] was sitting up there saying, ‘Yes, Adam. Finally you’ve gotten it,'" he said.

On the other side of that door Godwin walked through was Randolph College and a men's team down on its luck. In just four seasons, he helped turn it around.

In the most recent campaign in the fall, Godwin and the WildCats put together the third-best record in program history. They made their fourth Old Dominion Athletic Conference title game appearance and became the first (and one of just two) teams to beat Washington and Lee, which advanced to the NCAA Division III semifinals and was ranked No. 1 in the nation at the time of the teams' matchup.

Godwin, after leaving everything he knew in England years ago, now is living out his "passion" — "not a job" — as a coach whose players have caught on to his vision.

It was a sweltering Saturday afternoon at City Stadium. There, the teams in royal blue and orange put together what turned into an instant classic.

Heritage had the upper hand during the first half before E.C. Glass found a spark in QB George White, who jumpstarted the comeback. Then, with less than two minutes left, the Hilltoppers pulled an incredibly executed play out of their bag of tricks to tie it.

But Heritage had the last word. Kam Burns lofted a bomb, 79 yards, to Darius Brown for the game-winning touchdown. Donovan Jones caused a fumble to seal the HHS win.

It was the epitome of a roller coaster ride, one whose twists and turns and ups and downs were all the more accentuated by the rivalry. In the end, Heritage did just enough to hold on to the unassuming brown jug for another year.

