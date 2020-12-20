A year in review: Looking back on sports stories that inspired us to persevere

Since the first Olympians gathered in Greece, sports have always been defined by elation and heartbreak, and often by the thin line that separates those two seemingly paradoxical emotions.
2020 didn't put an end to those highs and lows, but it did bring a halt to sports. The year brought us pain and uncertainty, despondency and grief. But it also gave us a glimpse into the human condition by placing the spotlight on individuals and their struggle to fight through not only a pandemic, but all the feelings associated with it.
I've always thought of sports as a mirror of life, a microcosm in which a wide range of emotions are on display for everyone to see and judge, a gateway through which we can gain greater insight into ourselves. 2020 amplified that view, because rarely in modern history have sports come to mean so much — both in the void of their absence and the hope of their return.
I think these five stories help us better understand that struggle. Some took place before the pandemic. Others are forever linked to it. These stories are united, though, by the common theme of individuals striving and persevering and giving their all.
Isaiah Griffin was just 16 years old in the early days of January, a quiet teenager whose only concerns should have been school, friends and playing the sports he loved. But he had to become a man overnight.
Griffin, a Gretna High sophomore at the time, is a standout basketball player, the kind of guy who brings pride to his school and strikes fear into the hearts of opponents.
But Griffin's big test at the beginning of 2020 wasn't on the court. It was at home. On the night of Jan. 13, the trailer he lived in with his family caught fire. Griffin rescued six family members that night, including his mother and his 11-year-old brother. At one point he charged back into the home as flames licked all around and woke up his sister's three children, helping the eldest through the blaze and carrying the youngest two to safety.
It was a heroic act, one Griffin didn't really want attention for. It was also one of several hardships the Gretna boys basketball team endured as they rallied together for a successful season. The story taught us that heroes are all around us every day, in small towns and big ones alike, quietly going about their business.
Rayvon Graham was slated for a breakout senior season as E.C. Glass' point guard in 2019-20. He'd spent months preparing and couldn't wait for the new campaign to begin.
But in October 2019, Graham endured a horrific injury when he dropped weights on his right thumb, smashing it and leaving part of it dangling free. He underwent two surgeries. Doctors told him to forget his senior season.
But Graham didn't quit. He took time off to heal and then slowly got back on the court and into shape. He returned in late January, became Glass' most consistent contributor for a postseason run and was named this newspaper's player of the year because of the impact he made on the court.
Graham had an answer ready for people who asked him how he was able to heal so quickly: "Because I'm part human, part robot."
I've written a lot about Heritage grad Spencer Goolsby the last couple years. I talked to him at games and at football practices because he was a leader on that squad. He was also a determined wrestler.
In February, Goolsby became just the second person in the history of Lynchburg City Schools to win a state wrestling title. No one had accomplished the feat in the city since 1987 and no one from Heritage had ever done it in that school's 44-year history.
But Goolsby flexed and let out a roar after winning in Salem, because he'd just toppled an opponent he had spent months thinking about. Goolsby lost to his title bout opponent earlier that season and was haunted by the defeat. He worked and worked to get better, and it showed that February night. His feat was so impressive I was still writing about it nine months later for a column about persevering during the pandemic.
4. Ongoing coronavirus coverage
I'm not pointing to a specific article here but an entire series of them that continue in the present. So much has changed during the last 10 months from a sports perspective. Sports were shut down; plans for their return have been made and then scrapped over and over. Lost in the middle of it all have been our athletes, trapped and confused about when they can begin doing the things they love.
I think our coverage has conveyed all the stressful and hectic developments that have taken place during the pandemic. That coverage was made more rich by my colleague Emily Brown, whose eight-part series this spring gave readers a glimpse of what life was like for seniors who lost their final season of high school sports. Our coverage continues this winter, as localities grapple with hard realities and consider a return to play.
Steve Bozeman hasn't missed a Virginia 10 Miler since 1976. He wasn't about to let the pandemic keep him from toeing the Langhorne line this fall so he could fly the American flag high.
After the 10 Miler was canceled in July, the Vietnam vet pledged to run the course alone. But over the next few weeks, his Color Guard, many of whom are vets as well, decided to come together to keep their tradition alive of running the course together each year since 2001.
One of the biggest surprises of the day was when hundreds of people took to the course, most of them alone or in pairs. There may have been no 10 Miler, but people were honoring the road race that has come to mean so much to this community in their own ways.
The Color Guard ran together that September morning, a little band 30 people strong, down to Rivermont Avenue and back up Farm Basket Hill to the finish line at E.C. Glass. Pockets of people dotted the streets to cheer them on. The group stayed together, careful to not leave any member behind, and persevered through the challenging course.
It was a nice moment, proof that hope exists even during a year that has often felt hopeless. Sports have a way of doing that.
