Abingdon upends LCA in Class 3 state semifinals

ABINGDON — They refer to the town of Abingdon as historic, and the high school boys basketball team in the community continues to make some hardwood history of its own.

Evan Ramsey, Jake Thacker, Chase Hungate and company delivered once again as Abingdon earned a thrilling 58-55 win over Liberty Christian on Wednesday in the semifinals of the VHSL Class 3 state tournament.

Abingdon will host Hopewell in Saturday’s state finals, the first time the boys hoops program at the Washington County school has reached this point since finishing as VHSL Group II runner-up to James Blair in 1965.

The Falcons (14-1) will try to finish the deal 56 years later.

“It’s crazy to even think we’re here,” said Thacker, a senior guard who scored a game-high 22 points and connected on numerous clutch buckets. “It’s unreal. We’ve all bought in and that’s why we’ve gotten this far. We’re all as one.”

Every single player who saw the floor contributed in some way to the victory.

LCA led 23-14 with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Haddon Smith. Abingdon responded by ripping off a 9-2 run to close the first half, drawing within two points at the break.