After 40-year career, wrestling coach Paul Anthony plans to retire after this weekend's state championships

As a teenager, Paul Anthony wasn't blessed with great coaches who could pass on their expertise. There wasn't an endless source of information available at his fingertips — no YouTube videos or Google searches to guide inexperienced kids.

So Anthony taught himself.

He attended camps and clinics, soaked in the information and worked mostly on his own.

Anthony, who turns 65 on March 6, has spent 40 years passing on his knowledge of the sport — and he kept learning all the while.

"If you ever stop learning, you'll fail your kids as a coach," Anthony said this week. "They need to feel comfortable that if there's an issue they're having trouble with, that you can help them or find the information to help them. They have more confidence in you if you can do that. They don't like to ask questions and not get answers. ... An answer is important."

After a distinguished four-decade career that included lengthy stops at Brookville High and Liberty Christian, Anthony will coach his final matches Friday and Saturday at the Salem Civic Center, the site of the Virginia High School League's Class 1, 2 and 3 state tournaments. He's sending eight LCA wrestlers to this year's competition, several of whom could capture a state title, just like Anthony did after mostly teaching himself the sport. Then, when the grappling comes to a close and the crowd thins at the typically rowdy Civic Center, he'll walk away from the sport he loves.

"This was a terribly hard decision for me," he said, "because we only have four seniors this year, so the majority of the team's coming back. We've got some good young kids coming in. But you get in a situation when you've been doing this for a while where you think, 'Because of this kid I'll do it one more year.' And it just never stops. Finally this year, I was like, 'It's gotta stop."

He leaves with an impeccable legacy. After wrestling in Collinsville at the now-defunct Fieldale-Collinsville High — where he became the only Group AA state champ in school history — Anthony became a two-time letter-winner at Virginia Tech. He started college wrestling in the 134-pound bracket, but then an odd thing happened.

"I was noticing one day, why are my blue jeans shrinking?" Anthony said with a laugh. "Well, it was me getting taller." He shot up 3 inches and landed in the 150 bracket.

Early coaching stints included a two-year stop at Virginia Tech — where he was a graduate assistant — Falls Church High and Chowan College (now Chowan University). Then Anthony took two years off and worked for Prudential as a broker before returning to coaching, this time to Brookville, for the next 16 years.

Highlights there included producing state champs, extending Brookville's decades-long stranglehold over the Seminole District and defeating Grundy in a dual meet in 1999 (the 24-time state champs hadn't lost a dual meet in more than 10 years at that point). He earned more than 200 victories with the Bees.

Anthony also coached his two sons, Matt and Daniel, and received help from his daughter Diana, who served as manager and scorekeeper.

"I loved Brookville," he said. "... In some ways, it was a it was a difficult place to coach because the expectations were so high, but that didn't bother me because my expectations were high, too."

He handed the program off to friend Don Shuler, who left Amherst to take the job. Anthony left feeling burned out. "I felt like I pushed that program as far as I could," he recalled. "And I had this opportunity to get somebody there that I felt very comfortable taking the program forward."

But Anthony wasn't away too long. In '05, he became a volunteer assistant at Liberty University, often traveling eight to 10 hours during the weekends and then returning to his teaching duties at Brookville. The hours were grueling, and Anthony eventually walked away.

But then LCA athletic director Frank Rocco came knocking. The varsity team was in need of a coach. Anthony turned him down numerous times before agreeing to take the post. He's occupied it 13 years, producing state champs and earning hundreds of additional victories. In 2014, he was inducted into the Virginia chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He's also inspired his wrestlers to enter the coaching ranks.

His coaching style has evolved over the years.

"When I first started out, I was very driven to win, like all coaches are," Anthony noted. "But as I've evolved in the sport, it's become something where I think boys just need to turn into men. I mean, how many activities can you do where it's just you and your opponent, without any teammates, there's nobody you can blame and nobody to take the credit for what you accomplish?"

Deep down, though, he was driven to become a better leader by those formative years, when he had inexperienced coaches and had to learn about wrestling by himself.

"I never wanted a kid to have to go through that, if possible," Anthony said. "I wanted to wanted to learn as much as I could about it and teach them as much wrestling as I possibly could, and just make it easier for them. Because being self-taught is hard."

This year's LCA squad features region champions Carson Meadows (220), Thomas Murphy (170), Toby Schoffstall (182) and Gavin Womack (285). LCA will go head-to-head with New Kent, Skyline and Staunton River in Class 3.

"They're very good," Anthony said of those schools. "We're not rolling over for anybody, though. We're gonna give it our best."

Then he'll try to settle into retirement. Anthony retired his teaching post from Campbell County Schools in 2013. But the demands of coaching wrestling can take their toll. There's practice, meets on the weekends, travel, and, this time of year, plenty of preparations to make for the state tournament.

"It's taxing, it's tiring, probably more mentally fatiguing than physically," the coach said. "I watch these parents get all wrapped up in their kid. Imagine doing that for 14 weight classes, 14 times every match."

Anthony has eight grandchildren with whom he wants to spend more time. He and his wife, Sherry, also care for Anthony's father Doug, age 99, on the weekends.

As the interview wrapped up on a recent sunny afternoon, Anthony talked about one lasting life lesson he's learned from wrestling.

"I've always known from the beginning that it teaches perseverance," he said. "There's a point in every match where both guys feel like quitting, because it's just such an exhausting thing. But you learn to not give into that. And once they learn that, I don't care if they don't win another match. When they try from start to finish, that's all you ever want as a coach.

"That's what we judge them by is effort, not by winning and losing, because there's always somebody that can beat you. I don't care who you are. It may not be in this state, but there's always somebody that can beat you. But the fact that you try your hardest no matter what, even when that guy is beating you, that's the success we're looking for."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.