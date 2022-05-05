After being diagnosed with lupus, E.C. Glass' Connor Reid-Perry is back on the field, attempting to overcome his trials

His entire body ached. In roughly two weeks' time, he lost 40 pounds. Energy levels depleted, he slept all the time.

It was August of 2021, and Connor Reid-Perry — a standout athlete at E.C. Glass once considered one of the most budding young soccer players in the area — lay at home, without a clue as to what was wrong.

Less than two months prior, he had taken part in a memorable game at Randolph College, where E.C. Glass and Blacksburg faced off with a trip to the Class 4 state tournament on the line. It was an overtime thriller, with Glass falling 3-2.

But there was reason to hope: the standout would return the following spring for his senior season, and the Hilltoppers' roster would be loaded once again.

But sometimes careers don't unfold the way the are intended. Sometimes, they are altered by circumstances beyond one's control. And sometimes, you have to take a detour, no matter how long and uncertain the alternate route becomes, to get back to the place you belong.

***

For the tall, burly senior from E.C. Glass, nothing is quite like soccer. He's been obsessed with it since the age of 10, when he started playing. His first time out, he scored two goals. And he just knew, even then, that yeah, this was the game for him.

So even now, when someone asks Reid-Perry about what else he's interested in, he might say "nothing really." Of course this may or may not be true, because most people have more than one thing they are passionate about, but his reply shows how much Reid-Perry cares about soccer. And just how zoned in he is when he's around the game.

As a freshman four years ago, he was heralded by his coach, Randy Turille, as the next big-time player for the midtown school. Reid-Perry possessed a quick first-step, was tall and lanky, and could send shots blazing through packs of players.

After a season on JV as a freshman, he was ready for the varsity ranks when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

As a junior last spring he served as a starting striker, played in all 12 games during the pandemic-shortened season and scored six goals (fourth-most on the team) and added four assists (fifth-most on the team).

His play helped lead Glass to a 9-3 record and a trip to the Region 4D semifinals. The Hilltoppers nearly knocked off heavyweight Blacksburg for a state berth, but the Bruins eked out the overtime victory. Before the extra period began, Turille huddled with his squad.

"Look guys, I know you're tired," he told them. "It's about guts right now. You've got to dig down and find another level."

A few weeks later, Reid-Perry would be facing a personal battle. And he'd have to dig deep again.

***

The pains began in June. By August they had become unbearable.

"The joints in my hands were hurting, and we just thought it was a thing," Reid-Perry recalled at Thursday's practice, as E.C. Glass made its final preparations for Friday's game against visiting Jefferson Forest. "We didn't really know what it was. But progressively, it turned from my hands to my shoulders, my hips, my knees, my ankles, and my whole body was hurting."

He stopped all activity. Slept "all day." And for about two weeks, he ran a fever of about 99 degrees. Blood work didn't reveal anything out of the ordinary. His weight was in a free fall; prior to getting sick, Reid-Perry weighed 200 pounds. Suddenly he was down to 160.

When Reid-Perry's temperature rose higher, his family sent for a paramedic, who suggested the rising senior enter the hospital, where he stayed roughly a week. Doctors diagnosed him with lupus, a long-term autoimmune disease that can affect many parts of the body, including joints, kidneys, blood cells, the skin, the heart and lungs.

He missed the whole first quarter of his senior year of school, and wasn't sure he'd ever play on the pitch again.

"When I got out of the hospital," Reid-Perry recalled, "it took me a while [to get acclimated] because the muscles in my legs just hadn't been used much. So walking for like 20 minutes would kill me."

Now, he's on several medications meant to fight against the disease, takes injections, undergoes blood work every month, and watches in particular his sodium intake.

But he's back on the field for the Hilltoppers and is hopeful the medications will cause the lupus to go into remission.

***

"My breathing has been different, definitely," Reid-Perry said. "But it's a lot better than it was say, in January." I played in January, and I could only play for maybe five minutes and then I'd have to rest. Now I can play a lot longer."

The former starter has a new role as a senior: he's usually the first man off the bench for the Hilltoppers. He also plays for Fredericksburg City United.

It's taken a lot of work to get to the stage he's currently at, where he can play a certain amount of minutes, rattle off shots and take part in conditioning drills. Glass currently plays a fast-paced, high-press game, led strikers Felix Lopez-Valentine and Aidan Palys. Coming off the bench, Reid-Perry gives opponents a different look.

"The kid can fire a ball from anywhere," Turille said, noting Reid-Perry usually enters about 18 or 20 minutes into a half and then plays the rest of the period. "If he gets a good look, he can smash it. And normally they’re on track. He’s become now the player where you play his feet instead of playing him in space. He's gotten bigger, thicker and taller and he doesn’t have the same speed he had when he was younger. ... When the opportunity arises and you want to slow the game down, boom, he’s the perfect person to do that."

Reid-Perry's battle with lupus has changed his style of play. He's still trying to get back into game shape, for instance.

"He's just a different player now," Turille said, noting Reid-Perry serves primarily as a distributer currently. "He asked me, and I said, 'I need you to pick up your work rate. Give me everything you’ve got and I’ll pull you off when you get tired.'"

But if the chance to take a shot presents itself, he can always take it.

"I’ll never tell him not to shoot it, because he is capable of putting one on a rope from 25 to 30 yards out," Turille explained.

When Reid-Perry first returned to the team, he took a shot. It felt weird. Didn't have much power behind it.

"But I just kept trying, and eventually I got back to where I am," he said. "... I was worried about not being able to score again. That was a worry. I was making plays and getting assists, I just really wanted to score."

He's done that a few times this season, scoring three goals and adding five assists. Turille said that as Reid-Perry gets more fit, he's also producing more as the regular-season comes to a close.

"I'm just happy," Reid-Perry said, "to be able to play again."

