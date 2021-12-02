After being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease, DJ Best is back on the court at E.C. Glass

DJ Best lay in a hospital bed and listened as a doctor told him jarring news: The only way we can help is to place you on a ventilator.
Best, a 33-year-old basketball coach and financial advisor, asked for his wife, Desha. The last thing Best remembers about a pivotal 10 days in his life was laying in intensive care, knowing he was very sick and unsure of what would happen.
His decline happened quickly. Best — an otherwise healthy and energetic man who took over as head coach at E.C. Glass ahead of the 2018-19 season after serving as an assistant for several years — originally went into the hospital for appendicitis. After enduring pain for roughly 60 days, he received treatment in July, and doctors removed a benign cyst.
Two days after returning home, he felt like he had an ear infection, one he said kept getting worse. His initial thought was that he had COVID-19. His body ached. He couldn't sleep. He was suffering from shortness of breath.
"So I lay down Thursday night," Best recalled this week, "and by Friday I couldn't get up, couldn't move, couldn't feel my legs, couldn't turn over on my arms. My wife had to physically turn me over in the bed."
The next morning Best developed a fever of 103 degrees. Desha rushed him to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he was placed in the COVID ward. He underwent COVID tests every eight hours. Each one came back negative, so doctors eventually moved him to ICU, where he remained for the next 10 days.
After a total of 14 days in the hospital, doctors diagnosed him with Wegner's disease, a rare autoimmune disease. Wegner's, now referred to as Granulomatosis with polyangiitis, causes inflammation of the blood vessels in the throat, nose, lungs, kidneys and sinuses, according to the Mayo Clinic. It also slows the blood flow to organs such as the kidneys and can be fatal without treatment.
Best lost 50 pounds in 20 days. He couldn't walk, needed help getting out of bed and was filled with doubt that his condition would improve. Everything had changed in the blink of a eye for a guy used to working out and leading his team in the sport he loves during his free time.
"It was very depressing," he said. "There were so many dark moments where you just felt helpless. I just felt like a lost cause. I couldn't do anything, I couldn't help anybody. It was a whole different ball game than I was used to."
He moves around the gym at E.C. Glass a little more gingerly these days. The high school basketball season has begun and Best is back in his place on the sideline. It took several months to get back to this point, though. He's undergoing expensive treatments that run approximately $17,000 each visit. He's taking medication meant to treat certain autoimmune diseases.
"One of the first things when I got out [of the hospital] is what is normalcy?" Best said. "Could I coach, could I function?"
In the meantime, people chipped in to help. Assistant coaches Jeff Jensen and Alphonso Ferguson kept basketball practices running. Desha, who had slept at the hospital each night, helped DJ around the house. Friends took care of the couple's two children. At least one ex-basketball player took the couple's son out to play Putt-Putt. Friends helping out where they could.
As he gained strength, DJ talked with Desha about coaching. Glass' basketball program for years has been built on press-and-trap defense and rapid transition offense. It's extremely effective, but not the only reason for the Hilltoppers' success. The other reason — coaches who invest in the lives of their players.
"And I told my wife, with everything else that's going on, this is the one thing that provides normalcy, because I feel like I've got a purpose," Best said. "You get some of these kids and you start to be a parent, you start to be a role model, we give them something to forward to. To not be able to do that, that was scary. To not be able to kick a soccer ball with my child, that was scary.
"But I've learned a lot through this period: Not to ask why and to have patience."
The players are glad he's back, too.
"It's been rough," junior guard O'Maundre Harris said. "I didn't think he was gonna coach this year. But I'm glad he can."
Guard Aidan Treacy said the team prayed for their coach after hearing the news. Then they waited. "We were hoping he'd be able to come back soon," Treacy said.
Best's group was strong last year, but also pretty youthful. The season ended abruptly because of quarantine measures during the playoffs. Now the team is a little older and playing for the coach.
"They've been there every step of the way," Best said. "They've been here literally up until I went into the hospital, they were there when I got out of the hospital, and we're gonna fight this season all together. I wasn't able to walk, so just to be standing, it's a different perspective on what every day can be. And it's a chance to say we can't take anything for granted. We can't take plays off. We can't take games off. And I think that will tie into us playing extremely hard this year."
Wegner's has no cure and is considered serious but treatable. Best said he will undergo four treatments per year moving forward.
E.C. Glass will hold a fundraiser for the family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Apocalypse Ale Works in Forest. It's called "Cornhole for a Cause," and teams of two can buy in for $100. All money raised goes to support the Best family.
"To see people trying to help you, and they genuinely mean it, to see all the support, it's huge," Best said.