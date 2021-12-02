After being diagnosed with rare autoimmune disease, DJ Best is back on the court at E.C. Glass

Guard Aidan Treacy said the team prayed for their coach after hearing the news. Then they waited. "We were hoping he'd be able to come back soon," Treacy said.

Best's group was strong last year, but also pretty youthful. The season ended abruptly because of quarantine measures during the playoffs. Now the team is a little older and playing for the coach.

"They've been there every step of the way," Best said. "They've been here literally up until I went into the hospital, they were there when I got out of the hospital, and we're gonna fight this season all together. I wasn't able to walk, so just to be standing, it's a different perspective on what every day can be. And it's a chance to say we can't take anything for granted. We can't take plays off. We can't take games off. And I think that will tie into us playing extremely hard this year."

Wegner's has no cure and is considered serious but treatable. Best said he will undergo four treatments per year moving forward.

E.C. Glass will hold a fundraiser for the family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Apocalypse Ale Works in Forest. It's called "Cornhole for a Cause," and teams of two can buy in for $100. All money raised goes to support the Best family.

"To see people trying to help you, and they genuinely mean it, to see all the support, it's huge," Best said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.