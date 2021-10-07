After being told his football career was over, Brookville's Jaylan Pannell now has a starting role

Pannell and his mother, Kesha, went to get a doctor's opinion, and it felt like a crippling blow to the youngster.

"He said I would never play football again," Pannell said. "When he said that to me and my mom, at first I wasn't cryin' but as soon as I got to the car I fell on the ground ad starting bawling."

Another doctor told Pannell he had growth plate problems. He underwent surgery to have two screws and a plate inserted into his knee. But that procedure didn't work well, Pannell said, and his knee still bowed out. He underwent another surgery, after which his leg became infected.

As a freshman back in the spring, he stood around on the field just so he could hang around the team. That's how much Pannell loves football.

"He came out every day, even knowing he might not have a shot to play," Meeks said.

On game nights, he'd stand on the sideline, hoping his leg would heal and he'd one day hit the gridiron.

"If players needed something, I'd go get it," he said. "It made me kind jealous. One game I came out here and shed a couple tears and went back inside because I really wanted to play."