After 'devastating' injury, Delaney Scharnus back on court for Rustburg volleyball

The numbers on the scoreboard should’ve provided reason to celebrate. The aces and kills her teammates put away should’ve been opportunities to revel in the Red Devils’ teamwork and athleticism. And plenty of times, those frequent, ever-increasing advantages over opponents last season did yield exactly those moments of joy for Delaney Scharnus and Rustburg.
But occasionally, as her teammates on the court yelled in excitement or patted each other on the back after adding a point to their lead, Scharnus was experiencing an altogether different emotion.
“There would be games when we would be winning by 15 points,” Scharnus said, “and I would just start to cry.”
Scharnus, then a junior at RHS, wore her jersey just as the rest of the Rustburg volleyball team did; but instead of playing, she was on the bench. “It just hit me,” Scharnus said. “I was like, ‘I should be out there. I should be doing this.’”
Rather than picking up hard-hit balls to record digs or setting up teammates by receiving serve, the libero turned into a de facto assistant coach. A knee brace complete with a frame and hinges kept Scharnus — a three-sport start at RHS — from playing the game she loves most.
Only days before the volleyball season was set to begin during the last school year, Scharnus saw her hobbies snatched from her in an instant. One simple play, a layup attempt during a game with the Red Devils basketball team, left her with an injury more severe than any the athlete had ever experienced. A completely torn anterior cruciate ligament set Scharnus on a path of mental and physical challenges that have shaped seven-plus months of her high school career.
***
“It was bad,” Scharnus said, recalling the moment on Feb. 5 when all her grand plans for her junior year changed. Standing in the RHS gym Monday afternoon, she pointed to the spot where the injury occurred. She was going up for a layup and turned to get a rebound when her left leg refused to cooperate.
Up to that point, the athlete who’d been playing sports since she was little hadn’t come anywhere close to enduring a serious injury. She broke her pinky once when she was younger, she said, but it didn’t keep her from competing.
When she fell to the court in February, though, she knew this wasn’t something she could bounce back from quickly.
“It was the worst pain I’ve ever had in my life,” Scharnus said.
The athletic trainer on call at RHS that night offered the initial opinion of a torn ACL, and an athletic trainer at Altavista — a friend of her dad, Mike Scharnus, who used to coach football there — offered the same thought that night. A trip to an orthopedic clinic the next day and imaging confirmed the diagnosis.
Scharnus’ basketball season was done. And because the pandemic forced a change in the Virginia High School League athletic calendar last year, whereby winter sports were followed by fall and spring sports, Scharnus’ hopes of playing volleyball and softball were dashed, too.
“It was devastating,” Scharnus, who also missed her sophomore softball season because of the pandemic, said.
Surgery to repair the torn ligament came three weeks after she suffered the injury. Then, after regaining the ability to put weight on her leg, Scharnus noticed her knee still wasn’t functioning the way it had been prior to the injury.
Her knee, she said, was stuck at a 15-degree angle, and about two months of waiting to see whether her leg would heal eventually didn’t help, so a second surgery was scheduled.
“They went in blind,” Scharnus said of the second procedure, which took place in May. That surgery, she added, caused more anxiety than the first.
The second surgery, during which bone was scraped away to allow for the appropriate range of motion, was successful. But then came more work toward healing.
***
The physical steps toward getting back to the court for her high school swan song included physical therapy, with some sessions providing more of a challenge than others.
“Of course there were days where I was exhausted and sore and hurting,” Scharnus said, “but I was like, ‘If I don’t do this now, I’m not gonna get to play senior year.’”
Along the way — as she remained faithful in attending PT and fought through the pain that sometimes accompanied those exercises and stretches — Scharnus waged a not-so-black-and-white battle, too.
“It was way more mental,” Scharnus said as RHS practiced for Tuesday’s 7 p.m. home matchup with Seminole District rival E.C. Glass. “I think it was way more mental than physical.”
For someone who has dedicated her life to athletics, the injury took away more than just playing time.
“My whole identity got wiped out in one night,” she said, adding there were times when she found herself asking, “Why me?” “Why now?”
Why, Scharnus wondered, wasn’t she able to be on the court when RHS captured the Class 3 state volleyball title? Why wasn’t she able to be on the field when the Red Devils won a state softball championship?
Both of those teams went undefeated on their way to capturing the trophy. And Scharnus, although she admitted she felt helpless at times to remedy her injury situation, was still there and part of those history-making runs and moments.
She was in the dugout and on the bench for games, on the court and the diamond for practices. Faithful to be present in those moments just like she was when it came to physical therapy. Eden Bigham, Scharnus’ teammate on both squads and her longtime friend, said Scharnus was always there, coming straight from PT at times.
“I’m gonna be honest: If I had an injury and didn’t have to be at practice every day, I don’t know if I would be,” Bigham said.
During the last volleyball season, Bigham added, Rustburg called Scharnus an assistant coach, because “she was constantly encouraging us” and offering tips.
With a new perspective, Scharnus picked out weaknesses on the other side of the net, then offered those tips to hitters. She advised Tinsley Abbott, last year’s libero, as well. And coach Kristen Hardie even let Scharnus tell servers which player to target during a game last season.
That spirit, coupled with her inability to let the injury keep her sidelined for long, now has Scharnus back in her preferred role as player.
She served during a game earlier in the season — “That was the best feeling I’ve had, happiest I’ve been in seven months,” Scharnus said — and returned to playing in the back row last week against Liberty.
Scharnus recorded nine aces and three digs in the win, which marked about seven months since the first surgery — two months earlier than she originally was advised she would be able to return, but right on track with the date she and her dad hoped she would be playing again.
Scharnus offers consistency at the service line, solid defense and “a lot of energy,” Bigham said, all attributes RHS can count on as Scharnus gets more and more playing time as the season progresses.