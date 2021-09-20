After 'devastating' injury, Delaney Scharnus back on court for Rustburg volleyball

The numbers on the scoreboard should’ve provided reason to celebrate. The aces and kills her teammates put away should’ve been opportunities to revel in the Red Devils’ teamwork and athleticism. And plenty of times, those frequent, ever-increasing advantages over opponents last season did yield exactly those moments of joy for Delaney Scharnus and Rustburg.

But occasionally, as her teammates on the court yelled in excitement or patted each other on the back after adding a point to their lead, Scharnus was experiencing an altogether different emotion.

“There would be games when we would be winning by 15 points,” Scharnus said, “and I would just start to cry.”

Scharnus, then a junior at RHS, wore her jersey just as the rest of the Rustburg volleyball team did; but instead of playing, she was on the bench. “It just hit me,” Scharnus said. “I was like, ‘I should be out there. I should be doing this.’”

Rather than picking up hard-hit balls to record digs or setting up teammates by receiving serve, the libero turned into a de facto assistant coach. A knee brace complete with a frame and hinges kept Scharnus — a three-sport start at RHS — from playing the game she loves most.