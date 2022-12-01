After enduring two injuries this season, Jonathan Pennix is back and leading confident Appomattox into state semifinals

APPOMATTOX — Glenvar's defense had Appomattox pinned, about a foot from the goal line during last week's Region 2C title game, when quarterback Gray Peterson handed off the ball the Jonathan Pennix.

The play was designed for a forward dive, just something to give the Raiders some separation from the end zone. Pennix had other plans.

He received strong blocks at the line, broke two tackles and sprinted away for a 99-yard touchdown that gave the Raiders a 10-3 second-quarter lead in a wild, back-and-forth game fans from both schools later described as one of the best high school games they'd ever seen.

Whatever doubts there were about Pennix's status were put to rest. The speedy senior was back.

This has been a challenging season for the Raiders and their star player, the 5-foot-11, three-star cornerback, running back and receiver who will suit up at Virginia Tech next season. Appomattox (10-3) lost three of its first four games, has endured periods of injuries and school-wide sickness that kept players out for weeks at a time, and is still putting together the pieces with a young club learning on the fly through an unlikely playoff run. Pennix endured two injuries that kept him sidelined for nearly four full games. Still, the Raiders have won nine straight — including Friday's epic 38-34 showdown at Glenvar — and are headed to their seventh state semifinal since 2015. They travel to Bluefield to play Graham at 2 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year's state semifinal.

"I think it's been very special, even though I was injured," Pennix said as the Raiders practiced Thursday night. "Like Coach always says, God has a way of doing things. And maybe God was telling me to slow down a little bit."

His initial injury occurred Oct. 7 against Gretna and happened when Pennix took a direct snap, ran left and then felt his left hamstring pop. He spent the next few weeks rehabbing and played sparingly on Senior Night against William Campbell three weeks later. A bye during the final week of the regular season also helped him heal.

So by the time Appomattox began the playoffs against Alleghany on Nov. 10, Pennix was ready to contribute. But he injured his right leg in that game. He's undergone treatments the last couple weeks, including dry needling meant to reduce pain and restore function in his right leg, and this is the first week of practice since early October that Pennix has felt full strength.

"I got to see more of what the coaches do," he said of his time on the sideline, "and my team stepped up, knowing I wasn't there and that they'd have to make more plays than normal. And so yeah, when I came back, everybody has the confidence. I try to bring confidence to this team. I try to be confident in everything I do and boost everyone's confidence."

His talent has been on display here for years. Coach Doug Smith recognized it when Pennix was an eighth grader. So when Smith watched that 99-yard TD run last week (Pennix scored four touchdowns in the win) he knew he was watching a talented player getting back to full strength.

"If he was [completely] healthy, he'd be doing even better than that," Smith said. "He really is exceptional, no doubt. At the same time, I know when he plays at the next level, there are gonna be so many exceptional guys that he's gonna have to continue to grow. And he will. There's no doubt. He's going to have to."

Virginia Tech, Smith said, wants Pennix to play at receiver. And the senior is certainly capable. Between running back and receiver this season he's compiled more than 1,400 yards, with roughly 800 of those in the run game. But at heart, he is a cornerback. He's been invaluable as a defender at Appomattox. Pennix's interception last week, for instance, sealed the game.

"They already know how I feel," Smith said of Tech coaches. "He was born — when he came out of his mama he was a cornerback, right there. He was. He's just so natural at that. But he's also electric at receiver, so that's where they want to use him, because that's their need."

He's wowed fans at Bragg Stadium and beyond with his playmaking abilities throughout his high school career, but behind those athletic displays is a person who cares deeply — for his community and the game he's been playing since age 7.

"This game has done so much for me," Pennix said. "It's helping me go to college for free. So I just love this game. I'd do anything for it. And I just want to make sure everybody loves this game and they don't do anything to disrespect the game of football in general."

It's difficult to imagine, but the squad seeking its sixth state title since 2015 will head into Bluefield as the underdog. Perhaps that's because the Raiders lost to Graham 42-28 this time last year at historic Mitchell Stadium. Or because the G-Men currently are 13-0 and holding opponents to 14 points per game.

But this Raiders team is used to defying expectations. After early season losses to Rustburg, Heritage and Lord Botetourt, Appomattox caught fire and stayed hot, even when it had to rely mostly on second- and third-string guys against Chatham on Oct. 21 because so many starters were sidelined with either injuries or flu-like symptoms.

The improbable run included knocking off tough Alleghany, upsetting the region's top seed in Radford and then fending off hard-nosed Glenvar for the sixth straight year in the playoffs. Now the Raiders eye Graham, which would be the biggest upset of all.

Pennix thought about that Raiders Magic on Thursday. Seems like it's always on display this time of year. He remembers sitting in the stands watching thrilling playoff runs as a kid, and he's been part of a few, also.

"I think it's what we keep saying every year. It's PO1. The Power of One, that's everything," Pennix said, reciting the motto adopted by the 2015 team that won the first state title in program history. "If we all work as a well-oiled machine, that's the secret to success. It's not one star player doing everything. It's the whole team. If everybody does their job, it'll work out good."

Here's another reason for this team's success: it has confidence, the type Pennix keeps instilling into players every day.

"Nobody, nobody thought we would be here," he said. "We started out the season 1-3, so everybody thought Appomattox is gonna have a down year this year. But the thing is, this team is young. And they fought through adversity perfectly. And we're still fighting, because no one thinks we're gonna win this upcoming game.

"We're gonna come out knowing we're the underdog. And the key word in 'underdog' is 'dog.' So we know what we've got to do. We know how to fight, how to have each other's backs. And we've got that confidence."