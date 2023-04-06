The soccer community was treated to an extra helping or two of the E.C. Glass versus Jefferson Forest rivalry last season, as the two teams faced off four times.

As both programs prepare for the first meeting of 2023, one thing is clear: they look radically different, but the excitement around the game is still there.

Combined, Glass and JF lost 23 players to graduation last spring (Glass 14, JF nine). So expect this early-April matchup to be less like last year's grueling, physical affairs and more of a let's-see-what-you've-got matchup. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium.

"It's exciting. I'm nervous for it, because we're two completely different teams," Jefferson Forest coach Scott Zaring, whose team won all four matchups last year, said Wednesday. "Last year was sort of an anomaly. That never happens. This rivalry, it's a roller coaster. We were on the upside of it last year, but we've got to earn our way back to that side of things."

Jefferson Forest senior midfielder Chris Wiley has taken on a leadership role this year after the Cavaliers lost the area's two most dynamic players — Kyle Butcher and Walker Stebbings — to graduation last spring. Wiley has proven he can provide dynamic play, as well. He's scored five goals already, and will be one player Glass will want to keep in check Friday night.

"Right now, I think there's a collective sort of understanding that this is the first game between two teams that lost a lot of personnel from last year," Wiley said, and there will be that time in the first half where we're feeling each other out, seeing what the other team has. There will be a lot of energy, and I think that will set the tone."

Wiley missed the first game against Glass last season, then tore a hamstring and missed the final two games against the Hilltoppers (and JF's run to the Class 4 state championship game). But in the one game he did play against his school's rival, Wiley shined. It was at City Stadium, and Wiley buried a penalty kick that gave the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead. His shot was the eventual game-winner in a 2-1 final.

"It's a little sweeter scoring against your rival," he said Thursday.

Both teams were forced to end practice early because of thunderstorms across the region Thursday afternoon. Glass (4-1) went over its final plans on a white board rather than on the turf at City Stadium, where it plays and practices. The Hilltoppers feature eight returners and a ton of youth.

The 'Toppers sport wins over Louisa, Heritage, Liberty and Amherst, with a loss to Western Albemarle. Coach Randy Turille said his team is on the right track.

"I told them, 'Listen, we're gonna have ups and downs, we're gonna have to learn from our mistakes, make sure we don't make them again and just keep building,'" Turille said. "Their goal — every year, but especially this year — is to get better every day. And that's what we've been trying to do. And I think they've progressed a lot. ... It's starting to come toegther. Happy with their progress, and [Friday] is another big test."

Look for Glass to lean on offensive weapons like senior Mac Webb, sophomore Cowen Napior, junior Dylan Palys, sophomore Charlie Webb and junior Sam Yarborough.

"They guys are happy to be on the field," Webb, a captain, said. "There's a commitment to the team that I feel like I haven't experienced until this year. I think, definitely, if we can lock in and use that intensity, use that ethic, then we'll be very competitive. We can beat just about any team in the state of Virginia, even if our results don't say that."

It's not uncommon for JF and Glass players to grow up playing with or against each other, of course. Yarborough, also a captain, estimates he played against half of JF's current team when he laced up his cleats for Central Virginia United over the years.

"You know them personally, you know their playing styles, you really know them well, so it's really a lot of fun playing alongside them," he said.

It's also not uncommon for Turille and his staff to break down film from games against JF and, use them as further motivation.

"What we come away from JF [with] is, do we really want it and how do we improve based on how they scored on us" Yarborough added.

Webb remembers scoring against JF last year. It was one of the highlights of the season for the then-junior. Now, as a captain with Yarborough, he's focused on bringing a young team along and providing leadership.

"For myself, I just need to demand excellence," Webb said.

Forest is 3-1, with wins against Brookville, Amherst and LCA after a season-opening 1-0 loss to Harrisonburg. The Cavaliers are led by players like Wiley, Max Reed, Tyler Hinton, Justin Chiodo and Christian Kavana.

And while JF features plenty of youth, don't mistake that for inexperience. When JF went to the state title game last season (for the second straight year), Zaring started six sophomores. Zaring currently is trying different combinations with this team, looking for the right ones that will stick.

"Two weeks from now it may be a different lineup," the coach said. "... We're trying to figure out where the goals are gonna come from. At times, it's been a little challenging, but I think we're starting to get a little chemistry. Still have a ways to go, though."

As rain fell at City Stadium, Turille talked about those JF losses last year. Each game was close: 2-1, 2-1, 3-1 (OT) and 2-1 (OT). Turille felt like every game tilted on a mistake or a call that could've gone either way or an unfortunate development.

"Everybody's gonna be fired up, everybody's gonna make mistakes, everybody's gonna be nervous," he said about Friday's game. "It's about who capitalizes off that one big mistake, and that's the difference."