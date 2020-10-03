After Further Review: A Bedford coach goes all in

When Jeremy Sink was growing up in Buchanan, volunteering wasn't a flippant, occasional act. It was an expectation, something to be taken seriously.

His father was a volunteer firefighter, and the son eventually joined ranks as a junior firefighter. In high school, Sink headed several student-led organizations, reported his school's news and played three sports every year.

He was always on the go. Still is.

The 39-year-old Liberty High baseball coach recently began mulling over ways he could become more involved in his community. The Liberty football program needed an extra assistant to bounce between the JV and varsity squads, so Sink stepped aboard. The girls basketball team was short handed, so he plugged that spot, too.

The guy with a wife and two young kids, who hosts baseball clinics throughout the year, has served as PA announcer for basketball games and helped out the track & field team in addition to his full-time teaching gig at LHS, just kept piling on extra duties.

Not for attention, of course. There are other, flashier ways to get that. Sink just wanted to go all in. Wanted to pass along some of the lessons he'd been taught.