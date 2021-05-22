After Further Review: A changing of the guard

"Change is the law of life," John F. Kennedy said in a 1963 address. "And those who look only to the past or the present are certain to miss the future."

Life as a sports reporter can be challenging. You have to consider the past, delve into it sometimes, while focusing on the present and keeping an eye on what lies down the road. But some changes catch even the most seasoned of reporters off guard. When that happens, you just have to laugh and be willing to admit it: "I didn't see that one coming."

This week was like that in the Lynchburg area. There were changes galore. They occurred with the ping of an aluminum bat or the stroke of a pen or via an announcement that amounted to breaking news. All of them signaled a changing of the guard.

On Tuesday, Gretna football coach Cole Simpson announced his resignation after a seven-year run as head coach and 11 years of association with the program.

On Friday, Jefferson Forest made a blockbuster move. It hired E.C. Glass assistant J.T. Crews as its new football coach, a major development for a program that has fallen on difficult times. Crews, just 31 years old, is the type of young coach who can change the trajectory of the program.