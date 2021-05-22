After Further Review: A changing of the guard

"Change is the law of life," John F. Kennedy said in a 1963 address. "And those who look only to the past or the present are certain to miss the future."
Life as a sports reporter can be challenging. You have to consider the past, delve into it sometimes, while focusing on the present and keeping an eye on what lies down the road. But some changes catch even the most seasoned of reporters off guard. When that happens, you just have to laugh and be willing to admit it: "I didn't see that one coming."
This week was like that in the Lynchburg area. There were changes galore. They occurred with the ping of an aluminum bat or the stroke of a pen or via an announcement that amounted to breaking news. All of them signaled a changing of the guard.
On Tuesday, Gretna football coach Cole Simpson announced his resignation after a seven-year run as head coach and 11 years of association with the program.
On Friday, Jefferson Forest made a blockbuster move. It hired E.C. Glass assistant J.T. Crews as its new football coach, a major development for a program that has fallen on difficult times. Crews, just 31 years old, is the type of young coach who can change the trajectory of the program.
It was the most local of hires, and a smart one at that. Crews, who racked up all-district and all-region honors while in high school at Brookville, has worked at the collegiate and high school levels.
By leaving the staff at E.C. Glass, he's headed toward the unknown. Roughly 10 miles separate E.C. Glass from Jefferson Forest, but the schools seem worlds apart. Yes, they are united by the annual Black & Blue Bowl, but many differences exist between the two schools and the communities surrounding them. Crews seems focused on the future, though, and he has the opportunity to build Forest into what it once was: a powerhouse program.
Also on Friday, Jack Baker announced he has resigned his post as Rustburg football coach. Three moves made in a short span of time that few people probably saw coming.
Then there were the athletes. Three football players put pen to paper and made their college decisions official at Brookville on Friday. They're joined by seniors all across the area doing the same this spring. Many of them, their final seasons behind them, are focused on the future rather than the past. Others are busy in the present, trying to will their teams into postseason tournaments. Their time at this stage is rapidly coming to a close.
Sometimes life comes at you quickly. If you want to know just how fast, ask the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. They owned a 9-0 lead over the Lynchburg Hillcats heading into the bottom of the fifth inning Friday night. That's when the Hillcats caught fire, scored nine runs of their own unanswered, and eventually earned an epic 14-13 victory in a 13-inning game that lasted 5 hours and 13 minutes.
I'm thinking about change and how, sometimes, it's accomplished with the flick of the wrists. Dalton Wentz proved that Friday night.
The Amherst freshman looked like a veteran baseball player against Liberty Christian, tying the game at 2 with a two-run double early and then turning on a fastball in a tense moment to deliver a walk-off hit that gave the Lancers their signature victory of the season up to this point.
One of his teammates, sophomore Christian Harris, stole second base that inning. And with two outs, he stole third. A gutsy move considering making the final out of an inning at third base is the cardinal sin of baseball.
But Harris was full of confidence. And at the plate, so was Wentz. With the walk-off, I couldn't help but think of the changes we're witnessing this spring. These were the newcomers, the underclassmen, fearless in the face of Liberty Christian, a state powerhouse with a remarkable rise to the top, a program that showcases many of the area's best players.
In the eyes of Amherst players Friday night I saw the same fire present on the faces of young E.C. Glass basketball players just a few months ago.
It said: "Our time is now. Change is coming. And change is the law of life."