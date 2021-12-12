After Further Review: A dream denied

They buried every opponent, all season long. They went on a magical ride that felt like it only had one logical conclusion. And they hosted every postseason game inside a massive 25,000-seat arena, the place they call home.
But for Liberty Christian, the dream died Saturday evening inside a soggy Williams Stadium, the same place it all began with so much promise nearly four months ago.
Phoebus struck like a bolt from the beach. Its speed was too much to contain, its determination too great, its raw athleticism unmatched. The underdogs from Hampton collared the mighty Bulldogs from Lynchburg.
To be clear, LCA was not a fluke. The Bulldogs were a disciplined, tenacious squad highlighted by numerous Division I recruits and hard-nosed players. But Phoebus didn't care about any of that.
"We feel like nobody can stop us," quarterback Mark Wagner III said. "No matter how many offers they got, who they got on their team, what's his name? We feel like as a team we're unstoppable. So it don't matter who we play."
Some serious swag. And hey, knock off a great high school team at its home for a state title and maybe you deserve to gloat a little. Return two interceptions for touchdowns, hold an otherwise bludgeoning offense to 14 points and a season-low 115 rushing yards, and maybe you get to relish the moment.
"We just came in here and shut them boys down," Phoebus senior receiver Jalen Mayo said.
For LCA seniors like Zach Rice, Jaylin Belford and Dillon Stowers, it was a bitter end to a marvelous season. LCA appeared destined for this title. It would've been LCA's first in the Virginia High School League. It would have forever posted a stamp on this program that started off in Class 4 six years ago, moved down to Class 3, and has benefitted from both transfers from other area schools and homegrown talent.
Instead, the dream was denied.
Rice has a boundless future in front of him. Every major school in the country wanted the 6-foot-6 lineman, but he chose UNC. Bright days are ahead, but the senior couldn't shake the loss to Phoebus.
"Twenty years from now this will still haunt me," Rice said, "but I know everybody on our team gave their best and we came up short. That's all I could ask for."
Belford knew he had given his all. The receiver spent all four years at LCA and talked about the team's progress every season. He hopes to set the foundation for a future LCA team that will get over the hump one day. This season, he said, has meant everything to him.
"Coming into this year I had zero scholarships," said the 5-foot-8 Belford, who received a walk-on offer from UNC during the season. "And I always had the dream to play at the next level. Some people would say I'm too short, I'm small, weak or whatever. But I let that motivate me, and I grinded during the offseason. And coming into the season I was like, 'This is my year.'"
As a senior he was 150 pounds of pure heart. Belford served as receiver, cornerback, punt and kickoff returner, occasional running back. He's one of the best athletes to ever attend the school. He also consoled quarterback Davis Lane after Lane threw three interceptions. 'It's not your fault," Belford said. "This is a team loss."
"Our brotherhood is tight," Belford told reporters after the game. "Even though we had downfalls during this game, this brotherhood is tight, and it's gonna be tight forever."
For Stowers, who is headed to Army and who put on a show Saturday, the reality of a final high school football game started to hit.
"It's been a fun ride," he said. "It sucks for all the seniors and the ones who are never gonna play football again, especially, but this has really been an emotional season. It's been one of the best and funnest seasons I've had. Just the brotherhood that we've built since July."
This was supposed to be LCA's year. After Phoebus trotted on prior to Saturday's game, the Bulldogs walked from their tunnel onto the field. Walked. That's how much confidence they entered with.
But the Phantoms took the trophy and hoisted it on the turf while LCA players looked on.
"It haunts you," Rice said of the loss. "It's a humbler."