After Further Review: A dream denied

"We just came in here and shut them boys down," Phoebus senior receiver Jalen Mayo said.

For LCA seniors like Zach Rice, Jaylin Belford and Dillon Stowers, it was a bitter end to a marvelous season. LCA appeared destined for this title. It would've been LCA's first in the Virginia High School League. It would have forever posted a stamp on this program that started off in Class 4 six years ago, moved down to Class 3, and has benefitted from both transfers from other area schools and homegrown talent.

Instead, the dream was denied.

Rice has a boundless future in front of him. Every major school in the country wanted the 6-foot-6 lineman, but he chose UNC. Bright days are ahead, but the senior couldn't shake the loss to Phoebus.

"Twenty years from now this will still haunt me," Rice said, "but I know everybody on our team gave their best and we came up short. That's all I could ask for."

Belford knew he had given his all. The receiver spent all four years at LCA and talked about the team's progress every season. He hopes to set the foundation for a future LCA team that will get over the hump one day. This season, he said, has meant everything to him.