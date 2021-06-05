After Further Review: A helping hand

To receive the scholarship, students first will be nominated and then selected. “We’re not giving this out for free,” Woody said. “They have to earn this.”

In addition, the Bryan-Wade Trust Fund — which began in the 1980s by providing basketball shoes to underprivileged players and has since far outgrown that goal — has money left over this year and will use it for a wide variety of athletic aids — such as helping students purchase equipment or attend camps or prep for the SAT. It is, Hamilton said, an example of the community wrapping its arms around those less fortunate.

I want to tell you that so many poor kids across Lynchburg hope sports will serve as their ticket to an education, and that an education may be their ticket out of poverty.

I need you to believe that they sacrifice their bodies for this idea every week, that they are willing to go through all sorts of injuries to accomplish their goal.

I need you to know that they look up into the stands each night and point to their mothers and say “I got you,” and by that they mean they’ll find a way to provide for the woman who has given so much.

I need you to understand what they believe: that there’s a path forward. That the light that once seemed so distant and dim may now appear a little brighter. That someone cares. That the streets will not win.

