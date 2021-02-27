After Further Review: A highlight-filled Week 1

Mistakes were in abundance. So were the heroics.
The mistakes were expected. The guys who hit the gridiron this week for the first time since late 2019 have had just a few weeks of official practices to prepare for a pandemic-shortened season.
In some cases, the heroics made up for the miscues.
Take Brookville's Tayshaun Butler for example. And his teammates, Drake McDaniel and Nik Dunford.
Brookville struggled to move the ball on the ground in its win over LCA on Thursday, which could've spelled trouble for the passing game.
But McDaniel, a sophomore, was impressive, completing 5 of 8 passes for 145 yards. Dunford caught just two passes but still managed 107 receiving yards, a stat line that included a 65-yard score that gave BHS the lead for good.
Then there was Butler, who provided a highlight worthy of SportCenter. The senior broke free for what might be the most impressive play we see this season when he intercepted an LCA pass deep in the end zone and then bulleted to the other end of the field for a touchdown return.
Technically, it went down in the stat sheet as a 100-yard pick-6 return, because additional yardage isn't applied at the high school or college levels. But Butler's return was more like a 106- or 107-yard sprint.
"Great blocks, great blocks," Butler said. "Our coaches, they put us in such good position with scouting reports and all that. We know what's coming before it happens. So prepared. [Assistant coach Pierre Penn] called it: stay back, get the pick, take it home."
The heroics also were on display at City Stadium, where Heritage trounced Liberty. Pioneers quarterback Kameron Burns accounted for five touchdowns, more than any other player in the area during Week 1.
Burns scored two rushing TDs and threw for three in the blowout, going 8 of 12 for 176 yards. Like Dunford at Brookville, HHS receiver Keshaun Hubbard's stats were off the charts: three catches for 95 yards (31.7 average) and two TDs.
And Rajan Booker showed he's poised to become the new talented running back inside the city limits. Booker cut away for 96 yards on eight carries (12 yards per rush) and scored twice.
Amherst quarterback CJ Rose helped the Lancers earn their third win under second-year coach Bob Christmas when he scored on a 3-yard plunge early in the fourth quarter that gave the Lancers a 15-12 victory over Rustburg.
At Altavista, the Appomattox defense sparkled with two defensive scores. The Raiders allowed Altavista to pile up 278 rushing yards in the blowout, but Jordan Scott provided highlights with an interception return and a 44-yard TD catch and Landon Wilson went 44 yards for a score off a fumble return.
We don't know how good the Raiders are going to be, but they're hoping for their second straight state title this spring and their fifth since 2015.
If there was an award for most impressive improvement in Week 1, it would go to Jefferson Forest, which shut down E.C. Glass and put up nearly 400 yards of total offense in the wishbone after going 6-5 in 2019 and suffering several blowout defeats.
"Almost 70% of our defense is brand new and a whole lot of our offense is brand new," JF coach Paul White said. "And we're back to doing what Jefferson Forest does; that's run the football."
On the other sideline, E.C. Glass struggled and dropped its first season opener since 2015. After back-to-back 11-win seasons, there will be some growing pains for the young group from midtown this season. That much was obvious Friday, as Glass had trouble running the ball, suffered miscues on the lines and in the secondary and dropped numerous passes.
But things can change quickly in high school football. Some of those issues that plagued Glass on a cold and rainy night might get fixed in the coming weeks. By the time the Hilltoppers meet Heritage in the regular-season finale on April 2, Glass could look much different.
"We need to improve our mental approach to the game," coach Jeff Woody said after the game. "We're youthful. We had several freshmen out there this evening, but there's no excuse. … We've got to play better football."
With just five weeks left, that's what everybody's trying to do in this sink-or-swim season: play better football. Everyone's focused on that, regardless of who won this week.