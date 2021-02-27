After Further Review: A highlight-filled Week 1

We don't know how good the Raiders are going to be, but they're hoping for their second straight state title this spring and their fifth since 2015.

If there was an award for most impressive improvement in Week 1, it would go to Jefferson Forest, which shut down E.C. Glass and put up nearly 400 yards of total offense in the wishbone after going 6-5 in 2019 and suffering several blowout defeats.

"Almost 70% of our defense is brand new and a whole lot of our offense is brand new," JF coach Paul White said. "And we're back to doing what Jefferson Forest does; that's run the football."

On the other sideline, E.C. Glass struggled and dropped its first season opener since 2015. After back-to-back 11-win seasons, there will be some growing pains for the young group from midtown this season. That much was obvious Friday, as Glass had trouble running the ball, suffered miscues on the lines and in the secondary and dropped numerous passes.

But things can change quickly in high school football. Some of those issues that plagued Glass on a cold and rainy night might get fixed in the coming weeks. By the time the Hilltoppers meet Heritage in the regular-season finale on April 2, Glass could look much different.