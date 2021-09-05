After Further Review: A lesson in perseverance

Jaidian Johnson limped to the visiting sideline at Bragg Stadium on Friday night, but there was no way he was going to stay there. Not this time. Not with his team counting on him.
The Rustburg senior tailback and corner had just felt the crunch of a twisted ankle against Appomattox during the first half of the annual Battle of the Lantern. He thought back to 2019, when he suffered a broken collar bone during the first series of the same rivalry matchup on the same field.
This is his senior year and a time when Rustburg, led by a new coach and armed with murmurs of a revival, could begin turning the tide. So yeah, Johnson wasn't about to let an ankle roll keep him down. Taped it up tight and got back to business.
He plunged forward on handoffs over and over, sometimes stifled by the Raiders defense, other times finding room to run, and once finding the end zone.
There's no quit with this guy and others like him. When they're needed, they turn things up a notch or at least keep fighting until the final whistle. Johnson often limped around in between plays Friday, but he was always there and ready to barrel ahead with the ball, which he did 16 times for a team-high 74 rushing yards.
"When I went down it felt like it was all over again," he said, referencing his injury two years ago. "But I couldn't just stay out. I had to go back out there."
Had to. Just had to. Talk to high school athletes and you hear that phrase time and again. Yes, many hope to play at the next level, but all have something in common: they are living in the now, with few thoughts about anything other than the task at hand. Like nothing in life will ever be bigger than this stage, this moment, with these people.
"Just kept pushing myself, telling myself to run as much as I can," the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Johnson added.
Where does that determination come from, he was asked. How do you summon that indominable will?
"You've got to [look] inside yourself. That's how I've been since I was little. Every time you get the ball you've got to make something happen," he answered.
Some injuries, obviously, can't be overcome in the moment. Appomattox faced plenty of adversity within its own ranks during Friday's win, but none was more impactful than when quarterback Tre Lawing went down on the opening kickoff.
Just minutes prior to the opening whistle, the Raiders' signal caller had been all types of hyped — jumping as high as he could in anticipation of his team's opening night, which took place in front of a slam-packed home side of Bragg. But here he was, laid out on the turf, trainers attending to what proved to be a dislocated shoulder that could sideline him for weeks.
The senior was entering the most promising stage of his young career. He's commanded the offense since he was a freshman, and he's helped Appomattox claim two of its five state titles (2019 and 2020). There is no measure of how much he means to the Raiders. Coach Doug Smith called him "the heart and soul" of the squad, and that's no understatement.
The 6-foot quarterback bleeds blue, as evidenced by the ever-present navy tones dyed into his hair. In the abbreviated spring campaign, he led Appomattox to its second straight state title victory over Stuarts Draft and took on an expanded defensive role all season, giving the Raiders and extra pop on that side of the ball.
But we probably haven't seen the last of Lawing. He was in pain Friday night as trainers examined him before the senior was taken to the emergency room. But like Johnson, he possesses that grit, the fire that refuses to die, especially when there's work to be done.
So let's dispense with the "kids sure were tougher back in my day" rhetoric. It's really tiring. You know, the kind of statement made by someone who's trying to puff up the past and make light of the present. Someone who believes not in the idea that progress has the power to infuse people with more resolve and willpower, but that we have somehow peaked as a society and are getting softer with each new generation. That's a bleak way to view the world.
Yes, everyone faces adversity, and athletes in particular are prone to injuries, major and minor. But these teenagers are learning on the fly, adjusting to a world mired in a pandemic, facing a virus that threatens to alter everything they hold dear: not just their football seasons, but their educations, their family members and their futures.
They're navigating the often confusing virtual landscape of social media, where cuts and bruises can amount to gashing wounds. They're about to enter a world that's rocky, both economically and on a social level. They're trying to keep up in school, where pandemic protocols can change in an instant. And they're attempting to play the sport they love, whether for pride in the present or hope it will be the ticket to a college degree.
From where I sit, the kids are all right. And they're pretty tough, too.