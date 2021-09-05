After Further Review: A lesson in perseverance

Jaidian Johnson limped to the visiting sideline at Bragg Stadium on Friday night, but there was no way he was going to stay there. Not this time. Not with his team counting on him.

The Rustburg senior tailback and corner had just felt the crunch of a twisted ankle against Appomattox during the first half of the annual Battle of the Lantern. He thought back to 2019, when he suffered a broken collar bone during the first series of the same rivalry matchup on the same field.

This is his senior year and a time when Rustburg, led by a new coach and armed with murmurs of a revival, could begin turning the tide. So yeah, Johnson wasn't about to let an ankle roll keep him down. Taped it up tight and got back to business.

He plunged forward on handoffs over and over, sometimes stifled by the Raiders defense, other times finding room to run, and once finding the end zone.

There's no quit with this guy and others like him. When they're needed, they turn things up a notch or at least keep fighting until the final whistle. Johnson often limped around in between plays Friday, but he was always there and ready to barrel ahead with the ball, which he did 16 times for a team-high 74 rushing yards.