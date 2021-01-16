After Further Review: A new chapter in Hill City rivalry

E.C. Glass coach DJ Best rewinds the game in his head from his office inside McCue Gymnasium, while his players, collectively a young squad by varsity standards, exit the locker room in silence.
They're quiet because at the moment there isn't much to talk about. It's Thursday night and they've just received a rude welcome to the varsity ranks in their season opener, courtesy of archrival Heritage, which seized on miscues in the final minutes to turn a back-and-forth affair into a sudden 16-point rout.
At 15 or 16 years old, few things are as disheartening as dropping your first game of the season, failing to defend your home court or losing to your rival — especially when a twist of scheduling fate brings all those factors together on the same night. So yeah, there's no chatter from the guys tonight.
Best stares at the stat sheet. "Live-ball turnovers, man, they will kill you," he says.
He offers his own assessment, something that can't be found in the stats: "I think our youth showed late."
The youth. Therein lies the difference between the Midtown Boys and their westside counterparts. Not one of Glass' 13 players has any meaningful experience at the varsity level. Heritage is a veteran team on the rebound, emerging from a disappointing season one year ago and now realizing its full potential.
But tables turn quickly in high school sports. In this rivalry alone, there have been only two blowouts the last 10 years. Both games were followed later in the season by nail-biting two-point affairs.
So Best considers his team — a group that's enjoyed a ton of success at the middle school and JV levels — and speaks with confidence. Tonight's game was a step in the right direction for a group he's convinced contains enormous potential. Then he looks off into the future. He sees a reign defined by Royal Blue and White.
"The Seminole District is gonna have a long time to run through Glass," he says, "because all this youth here, Woo! It gets me excited."
He might not be wrong. These Hilltoppers, younger than any midtown squad in recent memory, have plenty of talent, raw though it is. They can shoot extremely well. Like other teams here in the past, they can run the floor at a speedy clip. They're learning a press-and-trap defense that for years has been known to break opponents' hearts. And they genuinely seem to love the game.
But three of them fouled out on this night. The defense collapsed and Heritage struck from both inside and out, moving the ball with efficiency to find open shooters. Over and over, the Hilltoppers survived the Pioneers' press only to turn the ball over once settled into their offense.
These are the growing pains. This is the "trial and error" Best speaks of when he considers the correct lineup for a given situation or ironing out the wrinkles for a team sidelined longer than most in this bizarre, pandemic-shortened season.
"But I love what I've seen," the coach says, and I can tell his smile is there, although its hidden underneath his E.C. Glass mask. "A lot more good than bad."
Right now, it looks like the visiting Orange and Navy Blue has a chance to run the Seminole District, that hobbled eight-team division currently down to six active teams because of the pandemic. To grab the title, the Pioneers will have to keep pace with and then likely defeat Liberty Christian at some point after losing to the Bulldogs on Monday.
There have been recent years when the Pioneers were difficult to figure out, times when the sky was the limit but all the pieces, for whatever reason, just didn't come together.
This year feels different. At 14 players strong, they're deep, with a regular rotation of 10 to 12 guys. Any one of seven players has the potential to finish in double figures any given night. They're averaging nearly eight 3-pointers per game in their first three outings.
On this night, it's Kyle Ferguson who has put the Seminole on notice. If he wasn't on everyone's list as a player to watch before, the junior who has dyed his trademark afro a platinum blonde this season certainly is now. He's just unloaded a career-high 27 points, rarely missing from the floor.
The Pioneers are at their best when they're sharing the basketball, and that's the key to tonight's win. They just surpassed the double-digit mark in assists.
"I think we're very good, but we still have improvements to make as a team," guard Darius Brown says after scoring 12 points. "And I think we can get that done as the weeks go on."
The team's new head coach, Tony Crews, is a former lieutenant with the Lynchburg Police Department who is making his own mark on the program after serving as an assistant under Les Camm. He challenged his players when they went to the locker room down by four, and they responded in the second half with a 17-3 run.
"I think the senior leadership really spoke up," Crews says. "They came out with intensity and they executed the way we asked them to."
Players are headed home now and coaches are left to ponder the takeaways from this one. Then thoughts will turn to upcoming games. Glass has three scheduled for the upcoming week, with Rustburg on Monday and back-to-back games against LCA on Tuesday and Thursday. Heritage will battle Amherst on Monday then take on Rustburg on both Tuesday and Thursday.
But as McCue falls quiet, one can't help but wonder what will happen when the city rivals meet again Feb. 1. It's impossible to tell. After all, 18 of 29 total meetings the last decade have been decided by single digits and 12 of those by five points or less.
That's a crazy stat, one that speaks to the quality of basketball in the Hill City. But stats don't tell the whole story. To get that, you have to watch them play and see the fire and desperation and resolve in their eyes.
Judging from those looks on this night, the rivalry is alive and well.