After Further Review: A new chapter in Hill City rivalry

The Pioneers are at their best when they're sharing the basketball, and that's the key to tonight's win. They just surpassed the double-digit mark in assists.

"I think we're very good, but we still have improvements to make as a team," guard Darius Brown says after scoring 12 points. "And I think we can get that done as the weeks go on."

The team's new head coach, Tony Crews, is a former lieutenant with the Lynchburg Police Department who is making his own mark on the program after serving as an assistant under Les Camm. He challenged his players when they went to the locker room down by four, and they responded in the second half with a 17-3 run.

"I think the senior leadership really spoke up," Crews says. "They came out with intensity and they executed the way we asked them to."

Players are headed home now and coaches are left to ponder the takeaways from this one. Then thoughts will turn to upcoming games. Glass has three scheduled for the upcoming week, with Rustburg on Monday and back-to-back games against LCA on Tuesday and Thursday. Heritage will battle Amherst on Monday then take on Rustburg on both Tuesday and Thursday.