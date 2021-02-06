After Further Review: A new dynamic in the Seminole District

As basketball seasons go, nothing we've experienced compares to 2021.

It's been stressful, uncertain and frustrating, for a lot of reasons. Things took another wild turn this weekend, when boys programs at E.C. Glass and Heritage shut down for the remainder of the season because of contact tracing.

But this season hasn't only been defined by the virus, despite the shadow it cast over the return of high school sports.

This was the year a new dynamic took hold in the Seminole District. More than at any other time in recent memory, veteran players clashed with talented underclassmen.

The seniors — their time now and their chances few — often willed their teams to victory and accomplished impressive feats. But the young guns weren't shy, and all throughout the district, they made their mark and gave us a glimpse of the future.

That's usually not the case. Varsity basketball in the district is ruled by juniors and seniors; underclassmen are mostly relegated to the JV level or to riding the varsity pine in the postseason.

But the freshmen and sophomores made an immediate impact on local basketball in 2021.