After Further Review: A new set of challenges

On practice days at Heritage and E.C. Glass, dozens of athletes shuffle between two practices each day. Some coaches are pulling double duty. Athletes miss football practice when they have tournaments, games or meets, then it's back to the grind of attending multiple practice sessions.

"The biggest thing, more than any other season, is you've got to be very organized and creative with your practices," Heritage football coach Brad Bradley said. "... Football is such a team game. So if you don't have all your guys there, it's a different situation trying to figure out how you've got to get ready for the season, put together an offense and a defense and still have a competitive advantage."

Both Bradley and Glass coach Jeff Woody encourage athletes to play multiple sports. But there's no denying the model the VHSL adopted for return to play this year places a more stringent time frame on competition for athletes playing two or three sports. That's not to say it was a bad model; after all, it was the only one school representatives agreed on, because it didn't eliminate any sport from the calendar.