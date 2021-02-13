After Further Review: A new set of challenges

We've almost gotten through one pandemic-altered high school season. Now comes the challenge of another.
Some of the issues facing high school football teams will be noticeable right out of the gate when play begins at the end of this month. Others sit below the surface.
First, there's this unique situation: overlapping with the advent of the football season are winter state championships. Multi-sport athletes, and there are many across this area alone, will be making the quick transition back to football from the worlds of basketball, wrestling and track and field. They'll join football teams that are in scramble mode because they have much less time to prepare this year.
Nothing even remotely similar has ever taken place in the history of Virginia sports. Here's a look at how wonky things will get by the end of February and beginning of March:
State wrestling championships will be held this week, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. State basketball finals also take place Saturday. Opening night for football is six days later, Feb. 26. State track and field championships are scheduled for March 1 through 3, and wrap just in time for athletes, many also among the best on the gridiron, to return for March 5 football games.
Make your head spin? You aren't alone. Athletes and coaches alike still are figuring out how to make everything work, while also guarding against the coronavirus.
On practice days at Heritage and E.C. Glass, dozens of athletes shuffle between two practices each day. Some coaches are pulling double duty. Athletes miss football practice when they have tournaments, games or meets, then it's back to the grind of attending multiple practice sessions.
"The biggest thing, more than any other season, is you've got to be very organized and creative with your practices," Heritage football coach Brad Bradley said. "... Football is such a team game. So if you don't have all your guys there, it's a different situation trying to figure out how you've got to get ready for the season, put together an offense and a defense and still have a competitive advantage."
Both Bradley and Glass coach Jeff Woody encourage athletes to play multiple sports. But there's no denying the model the VHSL adopted for return to play this year places a more stringent time frame on competition for athletes playing two or three sports. That's not to say it was a bad model; after all, it was the only one school representatives agreed on, because it didn't eliminate any sport from the calendar.
At Heritage, 12 to 15 football players are on the track team. And HHS has a good one. It will compete for the state team title in the coming weeks. Several football players are also on the basketball team and currently quarantining because of contact tracing. Throw in a handful of wrestlers still grappling and you can see the conundrum.
At Glass, Woody estimates 10 players are pulling double duty. That's a decent amount, considering numbers in the Hilltoppers' football program are lower this year. The varsity roster will feature roughly 35 players. Between varsity and JV, Glass will have 70 to 80 players, down from 110 last year.
That highlights another problem every school division is facing: a declining participation in sports.
Some of that decline nationally can be attributed to athletes opting out because of coronavirus concerns. But there are other, more serious issues at play, too. Some athletes are forced to take a job to help provide for their families. Others are academically ineligible for a host of reasons, including an inability to complete online assignments on time in a rapidly changing educational environment, lack of internet connectivity, families being uprooted, depression, anxiety and stress associated with the pandemic.
"It's really difficult to demand accountability at this time right now in the pandemic era," Woody said.
Meanwhile, coaches are concerned about the future of the game. Will middle school teams and rec leagues play this year? If not, what does that mean for players rising through the ranks? Will they develop properly as athletes? Will they stick with the sport or find something else to occupy their time? Those aren't just football concerns. They're legitimate ones for every sport.
"You aren't truly going to see the effects of that until next year," Bradley said, "and definitely in '22."
A more immediate concern is making the playing field level in 2021. Each school division handles the virus differently, from safety measures to quarantine time after potential exposure and guidelines for when players can return if they contract the virus.
That means one team could miss two, maybe three games for contact tracing, while another may not shut down at all under the same circumstances.
"Some of us have to jump through more hoops than others," said Bradley, who wishes there was more uniformity between localities.
Then there's the question of whether teams can make it through the six-game regular season and postseason without COVID-19 issues. Given all the area basketball quarantines that took place the last six weeks, that seems unlikely.
These aren't the X's and O's of football. These are the concerns associated with the pandemic that are affecting the game now and could define it for years to come.
"The team that is able to adjust is the team that's gonna win," Woody said about all the obstacles. "There are so many things to adjust to right now."