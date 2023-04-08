O'Maundre Harris provided thrilling plays throughout his career, but the images that will endure for decades in the minds of E.C. Glass fans are snapshots from the road to Richmond.

A 32-point performance in the state quarterfinals, with 30 of them scored in the game's first 24 minutes.

A 34-point outing three nights later (in which he scored 20 of his team's 30 first-half points) that vaulted the Hilltoppers into their first state championship game in 56 years.

And an otherworldly showing on March 10, in the Siegel Center no less, in which the senior unloaded 31 points, put his team on his back one last time and nearly willed it to victory.

Those are the things Glass fans will remember about Harris, the venerable 5-foot-8 guard who sacrificed so much of himself for his school. That's why folks packed into Glass' hall of fame Friday afternoon as Harris made public his college decision.

Richmond is calling. Not to the glitz of the Siegel Center this time, but to Barco-Stevens Hall, a pre-World War I structure on the grounds of Virginia Union University where, if the walls could talk, basketball stories would bounce off of them in droves. It's a place not unlike Glass' McCue Gymnasium, with its old-school charm and intimate quarters, and it's the place Harris will play basketball next season, as a Panthers freshman.

Questions began about Harris this season, first as a whisper and later as more of an exclamation. Everyone wanted to know where he'd end up, and if you've ever watched him play, you'll understand why folks were so interested.

Harris put those questions, and seemingly his own concerns about his future, aside during the season. He was singularly focused on the Hilltoppers, on what turned into a historic run for basketball in the Hill City.

Now VUU has provided the path forward.

Virginia Union, a private, historically Black university, was founded in 1865. Its men's basketball program has advanced to the NCAA Division II final four seven times, won three national championships and won 20 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association conference championships.

It has produced eight NBA players including Charles Oakley and Ben Wallace, the latter of whom is considered to be the greatest undrafted player in the history of the NBA.

The school's motto: The Lord Will Provide.

Provide, in this situation, means a chance to keep pursuing one's dream.

And here's the thing about dreams: sometimes you have to keep your nose to the grind, focus on the task at hand and trust. Trust that your best will be good enough. Trust that someone will take notice. Trust that everything will work out.

Glass coach DJ Best stood in the hall of fame after the crowd thinned out Friday and talked about the player he coached for the last three years, the guy he counted on night after night, the guy he embraced in celebration and in agony.

"It shows how important not only it is for him as a young man, but it shows how important it is for the community to see another person get out of here and, if the goal is to get to the next level, that you can do it," Best said.

One member of the media, who for decades has watched high school players across the state, remarked to me Friday that he believes O'Maundre Harris is perhaps the most talented young player, in terms of his abilities on both offense and defense, he's ever seen in the state. I'm certainly no historian of Virginia basketball, or of E.C. Glass for that matter, but I know Harris possesses a wealth of talent, and that he has the chance to become a decorated college basketball player.

"Having the opportunity to go to the next level of play, I think is just a stepping stone," Best said. "This is a kid that really doesn't have the height requirements that people look for when they talk about DI, Power Five, stuff like that, but he's got the heart of a champion. He always has been a winner and commands winning tendencies out of his teammates. And I think coaches now are looking for those types of characteristics in players."

Friday was 'Dre's day, and there was talk of those snapshots from the road to Richmond. And I couldn't help but think that, in Richmond, more snapshots will emerge.

"That game at state was legendary," Glass assistant coach Jeff Jensen said as his sat next to Harris. He was speaking of the guard's performance. The one that ignited the Siegel Center and left even coaches from Varina, the opposing team, in awe. "You can't go away from that game and think he didn't leave it all on the floor."

After Friday's ceremony ended — chairs stacked away, blue and white balloons popped, smiling onlookers headed out into the cold rain — Harris talked about his college decision. It wasn't the most anticipated signing of the century or anything like that, but it was symbolic. A talented kid from midtown, who has worked as hard as anyone, rising to the next level.

"To all my young bucks," he said, "stay in school, focus on being a student-athlete first."

It was that kind of day, when everyone who talked about Harris also pointed to younger players in attendance.

"Like the kids say today, get it out the mud," Best said. "Homegrown. He's put the work in. He does all the little things right. This is huge for him, this is huge for the community."

One last thing about that path forward. It's not just based on Virginia Union extending a hand.

It's also about coaches who have helped Harris develop, and guided him along the journey.

And most importantly, it's about Harris, and his unwavering focus on a dream he wouldn't allow to die.

Those moments of striving, sometimes in front of fans and sometimes in an old gym all alone, tell us plenty about the human spirit.

His has been a sensational career, one that may just be getting started. All those memories, all those snapshots. Each one was leading, all along, toward a path to Richmond.

