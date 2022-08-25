After Further Review: A Special Note to Readers

Readers of this newspaper may have noticed a subtle but sudden change over the winter, when a new print deadline went into effect.

The deadline was set by The News & Advance's parent company, Lee Enterprises. No other department at this newspaper was affected as much as sports, which often relies on late-night copy from games and other events.

Although we've operated under this deadline for a number of months, we have not yet used it during the fall. In other words, during football season. High school football coverage, more than anything else, will be affected by the deadline.

Fall Friday nights have always been a long slog, a punch-your-way-through-as-fast-as-possible affair. They can be grueling and stressful. No complaints here, for such is the life of a reporter. But depending on where a game takes place throughout this newspaper's coverage area — from Gretna to Nelson and from Appomattox to Staunton River — a reporter may not arrive back at the office (or to an alternate location with WiFi) until 10 p.m. or later. That time butts up against our new deadline.

The old last call for copy on such Friday nights was midnight. Sometimes a pleading reporter could push it a little later, if he or she possessed some power of persuasion with editors.

The new deadline, firmly set, is an hour and a half earlier, at 10:30 p.m. Providing all the high school football coverage print readers long ago learned they could rely on in Saturday's edition — game stories, a roundup of the games we could not attend, box scores and photo spreads — has therefore become impossible. It takes plenty of time to do that work and get it right, and plenty of time we do not have.

Our sports staff has considered a bevy of questions that boil down to this: How can we best serve our readers even though our new deadline limits our Friday night coverage? It's an important question, because for decades that coverage has served as a vital part of this newspaper's existence.

With those questions in mind, we are reimagining our Friday night sports coverage. This fall, we will include photos and game scores in Saturday editions. All other copy will be posted promptly online at newsadvance.com as soon as it is ready for publication on Friday nights (or in the wee hours of Saturday morning). Our high school football game coverage now will appear weekly in Sunday's print edition.

One of the first lessons a reporter learns is this: It's best to never make promises. The thinking goes that promises are, of course, difficult to keep, and when you strive for accuracy and honesty in a profession in which news is constantly changing and fresh demands must be met, promises can get lost in the shuffle. It's a good unwritten rule to follow.

But I can make one promise with certainty: You will always receive the best content this tiny sports staff has to offer. I can say that because I've witnessed them at work, plugging along, lost in the challenge night after night.

Now new challenges exist, forcing us to evolve. Still, the work goes on.