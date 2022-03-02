After Further Review: All eyes on Alaysia Oakes

Alaysia Oakes offered a quick wave to the crowd as she disappeared from view at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex late Tuesday afternoon.

No embarrassing curtain calls, no showboating, no gleeful shock at what she'd just accomplished. Just one wave after finishing her final race. And then, with a modest smile, the champ was gone.

But Oakes could have had a curtain call. She could have showboated. Could have taken a bow and demanded all the praise.

Because she was that good. Five times that good. Still, the champ exited the stage without a word, having accomplished all she set out to do.

The muffled echo of a PA announcer's voice pointed out her accomplishments to anyone not in the know: Give her a hand, folks, she won five events at this meet.

Applause rang out. Cameras clicked away. Cell phones recorded the moment. Standing stage left, this reporter thought about success — about how it ebbs and flows, how it seems so elusive at times and in abundance at others. After all, this was a state track meet, where dreams always die for many and come true for a few.

But that whole success thought really didn't get down to the heart of the matter; it seemed too accidental, like success just visits whomever it desires.

So the reporter thought instead about a Maya Angelou book he'd once read that includes this line: "Pursue the things you love doing and then do them so well that people can't take their eyes off you."

And that hit the mark pretty well.

Eyes were already on Alaysia Oakes long before Monday and Tuesday's Class 3 state track & field championships. Long before December, when she made public her decision to run at Stanford. Long before last summer, when she appeared at the AAU Junior Olympics and The Outdoor Nationals after putting on a show at the outdoor state championships.

Eyes were on Alaysia Oakes five years ago, when as an eighth-grader she hit 33 feet, 8 inches in the triple jump.

Eyes were on her the next year, when as a freshman she won the outdoor state long jump title and was the only first-place finisher on a team so deep that it won the state team title with 12 top-five finishes.

She was named the Seminole District's athlete of the year that season, an achievement almost unheard of for a freshman.

So no, for Oakes success was not stopping by for a visit, like some random occurrence. Tuesday's finale proved it. She entered the meet with a plan, stuck to that plan and executed it to perfection. She took hold of success and refused to let go.

And if you think that's overly dramatic, consider the score. Nineteen state championships and counting (15 individual titles and four team titles), with one more chance to garner additional hardware this spring. That's an incredible number, even though it would be higher had the pandemic not canceled the 2020 outdoor season.

By the time she's finished, she may be the most decorated track & field athlete in the history of the Virginia High School League. Jim McGrath, writing for Milestat, an online source for high school track & field and cross country, noted the state record for state titles appears to be 19, counting relays. But parsing through the state record book for an exact answer to who holds the record for most state titles can be a confusing chore.

Still, if she were to win five more individual titles this spring and deliver Heritage another team title, her count would stand at 25, an unbelievable mark.

But that kind of talk is best saved for months from now. What's important right now is the intensity she brought to this week's indoor meet. The determined look in her eyes, the focus that never left them each time she stepped onto the track. The graceful way she commanded the triple and long jumps, with an artful style all her own. The lightness of her touch in the 55 dash or the way she caught fire in the 500 or how she willed herself to the finish in the 300 at the day's end.

Those are the things this reporter will remember. There has been talk at Heritage recently about how Oakes is the greatest female athlete to ever hail from Lynchburg's westside school. They may need to amend that statement after this week, to put her in conversation for the greatest ever, regardless of gender.

And the city of Lynchburg may need to do the same. Her ceiling? That's impossible to say at this point, because she doesn't have one right now. She simply keeps shining brighter and brighter.

She jogged off her stage Tuesday afternoon, a smile briefly overtaking the game face. No, it wasn't so much a jog as a glide, which she seemed to do the entire day.

Moments earlier, as she recovered from the 300 dash near the finish line, she closed her eyes and breathed. Breaths of relief. The relief of a champ, her goals all met for the time being, the future spreading out before her like an endless horizon.

