After Further Review: Altavista's Thornhill gets back in the saddle

There was talk about whether the errors were mental or physical, whether he was feeling 100% or should even be playing.

The 24-year-old put all the questions to rest against New England. After securing 57 tackles in his rookie season, he bumped his 2020 total to 17 by leading the Chiefs in that category last Sunday.

While struggling, or perhaps during rehab, Thornhill got advice from a Chiefs teammate, safety Tyrann Mathieu.

"There's going to be sometimes I would be so close to making a play, but I'm going to be a little short just because of the fact that I'm not comfortable and I'm not where I was," Thornhill told reporters. "... I just have to remind myself, like, 'It's going to come, just be confident,' because that's the main thing. If you're not confident in your ability, you're not going to make any plays at all."

Young football players, listen up. That's awfully good advice.

There's another lesson for young players here, too. Thornhill wasn't the fastest or the biggest or the most talented player in the state. But he never stopped working, and that made all the difference in the trajectory of his career.