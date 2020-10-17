After Further Review: As Fall Classic nears, a reminder of baseball's painful year

It was March, just days before the start of the season, and the baseball team at Brookville High School was excited to hit the diamond.

More than that actually. They were stoked, and rightfully so.

The Bees had advanced to the state tournament twice in the last four years, had come close to winning the whole thing the previous spring, and possessed the tools for another lengthy postseason run in the VHSL's Class 3. They were teenagers with grand dreams and high hopes, just like others in the Lynchburg area and across the country.

You know what happened next. Because of the spread of COVID-19, baseball fields sat empty, silence echoed through school hallways and our entire way of life changed.

It's been a painful year for baseball. High school and college seasons were canceled. Minor League teams and longstanding summer traditions like American Legion and Little League organizations face dire financial situations. When Major League Baseball returned, travel was limited, some players opted out while others fell ill with the virus, and cardboard cutouts replaced fans who sometimes gathered outside of locked stadium gates for a look at the action.