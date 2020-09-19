After Further Review: At E.C. Glass, a receiver waits for his chance

Two summers ago, before his junior year, Marquise Woodruff began making some changes.
He hit the books, determined to improve his grades. Started spending most of his free time working out on the football field. Studied wide receivers like Odell Beckham and Stefon Diggs, intent on running crisp routes and enhancing his footwork.
Woodruff is now a radically different guy. The kind you look at and automatically know has gone through some sort of metamorphosis. The kind coach Jeff Woody plans to lean on when the abbreviated football season begins in March.
Assistant coach Jermaine Johnson has seen the transformation up close.
“He really did a complete 180 in terms of his academic behavior and his dedication to the game. He’s all in,” Johnson said.
He's a senior playing the waiting game. Waiting for high school football to return. Waiting for more college coaches to notice his abilities. Waiting for an offer that could further alter the trajectory of his future.
The irony, of course, is that Woodruff might not get his chance. The Virginia High School League approved a six-game season and a postseason format this week, but the return of sports is not guaranteed because of the coronavirus. While 33 other states play football this fall, Virginia is one of 18, including D.C., currently on hold.
All of which handicaps seniors like Woodruff, a late-bloomer who didn’t turn heads as an underclassman and only recently started to garner some modicum of attention.
With no new game film to show recruiters, many players have to rely on a combination of old footage and a small number of independent camps. College clinics, which offer an ideal setting in which athletes can be properly evaluated because high-profile coaches and recruiters are in abundance, were canceled this year.
Woodruff recently attended a third-party camp in Richmond and was named most valuable wide receiver. In the absence of a season, he’s taken to attending those types of clinics, lifting weights at home and attending socially distanced practices at Glass. When the Hilltoppers aren't practicing, he’s often on the field anyway, working with a small group of friends.
“I always want to get better,” Woodruff said. “I never want to stop doing what I love.”
He may not have to. He recently received an offer from Westminster College in Pennsylvania. Emory & Henry and Ferrum College have expressed interest. Woodruff welcomes the attention. He’s also focused on leading Glass to a successful season during his senior year.
“H’s one of the best I’ve coached,” Woody said. “Great hands, runs great routes; he’s coachable and a great teammate, but he doesn’t have his chance to showcase his talent. He’s got six games [as a senior] to put on film in hopes that he garners somebody’s interest.”
Woodruff’s dream is to play football up the road at Liberty University.
“But he and his mom aren’t chasing a Division I scholarship,” Johnson said. “They just want Marquise to play in college somewhere. They just want an opportunity.”
His story is like countless other past and present Lynchburg athletes. His mother, Renea Wright, signed him up to play football at age 8. Woodruff joined a youth league and began playing at R.S. Payne Elementary School. But he grew to hate the sport and quit because he was smaller than the other kids.
Football was already in his blood, though, and wouldn't let him go. So one day Woodruff asked Wright if he could play again. He's been at it ever since. He looked up to his older brother, Markel, a Glass receiver who graduated in 2019, and Marquise began to come into his own last season, finishing with more than 150 receiving yards on 14 catches, averaging roughly 11 yards per catch.
As part of his transformation, Woodruff has raised his GPA to above 3.0. He’s a high jumper on the Hilltoppers track and field team and planned to compete in the 100 and 200 dashes and the long jump before the pandemic hit.
But football is his true love.
“I’m willing to do whatever coaches want me to on the field,” the 18-year-old said. “I’ll do it all. I just want to play.”
So do a lot of other kids. You’d be hard pressed, Johnson noted, to find a football player who doesn’t want to suit up in college. But some athletes blossom late in their high school careers. For them, these are uncertain times. Now more than ever, they have to remain disciplined and determined.
“I know this: He’s busting his chops,” Woody said of Woodruff. "He’s got a vision. He’s on a quest. He wants it. But today there are so many obstacles. I just hope he has the opportunity to ante up and show his worth.”
Just an opportunity. Everyone deserves that.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!