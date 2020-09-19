After Further Review: At E.C. Glass, a receiver waits for his chance

All of which handicaps seniors like Woodruff, a late-bloomer who didn’t turn heads as an underclassman and only recently started to garner some modicum of attention.

With no new game film to show recruiters, many players have to rely on a combination of old footage and a small number of independent camps. College clinics, which offer an ideal setting in which athletes can be properly evaluated because high-profile coaches and recruiters are in abundance, were canceled this year.

Woodruff recently attended a third-party camp in Richmond and was named most valuable wide receiver. In the absence of a season, he’s taken to attending those types of clinics, lifting weights at home and attending socially distanced practices at Glass. When the Hilltoppers aren't practicing, he’s often on the field anyway, working with a small group of friends.

“I always want to get better,” Woodruff said. “I never want to stop doing what I love.”

He may not have to. He recently received an offer from Westminster College in Pennsylvania. Emory & Henry and Ferrum College have expressed interest. Woodruff welcomes the attention. He’s also focused on leading Glass to a successful season during his senior year.