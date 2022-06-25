After Further Review: At Liberty High, Chris Watts stayed the course

BEDFORD — The last few years weren't easy.

But as football at Liberty High slipped from the top rung to the cellar of the Seminole District, and as the sport became almost an afterthought for some athletes, Chris Watts kept the faith.

Through back-to-back two-win seasons.

Through a 1-9 campaign (and his team had to squeak out a 21-20 nail-biter to get that one).

Through an awkward, confusing and exhausting COVID-altered spring slate.

And finally through last fall, when the Minutemen reeled off three straight wins in surprise fashion before nosediving and losing their last seven.

He could've bolted from Bedford long ago. But Watts stayed, believing he could right the ship that had sprung a thousand leaks.

We are all, to an extent, Monday morning quarterbacks. We analyze, criticize, deride and speculate. And at the high school level, no one bears the brunt of that scrutiny more than those who pilot football programs. It comes with the job, and always will.

The best ones can tune out the sounds of bleacher-barkers who think they know best, and stick with the game plan despite complaints.

But losing is difficult to ignore. When it becomes the norm, when it becomes expected, all you can think of is finding a way out of the wilderness.

So when Liberty announced last week Watts was leaving and heading to Davidson College, where he'll coach safeties, the news came as somewhat of a shock, even though he'd previously turned down a collegiate-level offer.

The timing was finally right. And here's why he stayed through the gloomy days:

"I didn't want to take a job to take a job, and just run away from what's going on," he said. "I wanted to stick it out and do everything that I possibly could to get us back to where we had been."

It appeared the Minutemen were on the right track last fall. They won their first three games and sent a few ripples of chatter throughout the area.

Then things got tough. One injury led to another, until Liberty had them in spades. The team that sported only 26 players at the season's start now looked emaciated. Following a 35-0 shelling by E.C. Glass on Sept. 24, in which more players went down, Liberty likely wouldn't have had enough players to suit up the following week, but a scheduled bye saved it from the possibility of forfeiting.

Watts encouraged the remaining few. Told them how tough life was in the uber-competitive Seminole District. Now they were seeing that for themselves.

The coach moved around his best players, some to positions they'd never before played, others to spots on the line where they were outweighed by 50 or 75 pounds by the opposition. He abandoned his calling card, the Maryland I offense, out of necessity. If the Minutemen were to survive the season, they'd have to spread out the offense. They didn't taste victory again, but the tiny, battle-scarred group never gave up. Their coach wouldn't allow it.

Becoming a football powerhouse once the magic has slipped away won't happen overnight. But Watts watched over his players after the season ended. They worked out and lifted weights before school throughout the winter and spring. Good signs of a dedicated bunch that takes football seriously.

So the coach envisions brighter days.

"I feel like we're on that path right now," he said, "with a great group of core kids that are working hard in the weight room, and they understand what it takes to win in the Seminole District. ... The kids understand it takes an extra amount of effort to make that happen. I think [the program is] on the right track."

A 35-year high school career, 21 of them spent as Liberty's head football coach. Three district titles, two region titles and one state championship. One hundred and twenty-two wins against 101 losses. Six seasons with at least 10 victories. Eleven winning seasons.

But Chris Watts was so much more than those numbers.

"I wanted to be a force for change," he said.

Being a role model is part of the job. Stepping up and taking on additional duties when you recognize a need is noble.

"It hit me, because I saw kids graduate and then seven years down the road some of them are becoming doctors and some of them are going to jail," Watts said. "I realized that I've got to do more to shape them into successful men."

He organized a local chapter of All Pro Dad, a group dedicated to placing male role models with players for breakfast each week. He sent players to Fellowship of Christian Athletes camps each year, and had an FCA "character coach" show up to practice every week. And he spent all the time necessary with his players, in hopes they would "not make the the kinds of mistakes that are gonna cost them their futures."

He wasn't going to win a state championship every year. But he could make a difference in other ways.

So yes, Chris Watts stayed put. For many, many years. He watched as former players had children of their own, and those children eventually joined the football team, too, and all the while the coach hunkered down and made them his priority, just as he did the ones who came before them.

He's always looked young, and these days he appears younger than his 58 years. Perhaps that's due to a clean conscience, or clean living, or maybe it's just in his DNA.

He squinted into the sun and posed for a picture on the football field this week, one of his final acts at the place he's called home for 32 years, and it was as if he was staring into the glare of an uncertain future.

They've played high school football in this part of the county, in some capacity, since the early 1920s, a good four decades before this current school opened. No coach ever served as long a tenure as Watts. He stayed. And countless kids, many now grown and some just learning the game, are better because he did.

