There were times Friday night when O'Maundre Harris looked into the lane and saw three imposing John Handley defenders packed in, ready to deny the E.C. Glass guard clean looks at the basket. But the 5-foot-9 Harris charged ahead anyway, undaunted.

He was intent to get to the rim. Resolved to put the Hilltoppers on his back.

The result: three marvelous quarters for Harris. He scored 30 of his 32 points in those first 24 minutes, including a 14-point performance in the third stanza. He also finished with nine steals. Folks expect that type of output from Glass' show-stopping guard because they've witnessed it so often, but he had an extra gleam in his eyes Friday — they seemed to glow with fire and determination.

Earlier in the night, another senior guard gave off that same look. In the first game of a state quarterfinal doubleheader at Heritage High, Altavista's Ryan Hart bounded into the lane, dished off to his teammates and hit a couple shots beyond the arc. At the end of the game, he'd piled up a team-high 18 points, dished out eight assists, battled bigger opponents to haul down five rebounds and done his part from 3-point land as the Colonels hit 12 3s to torch Middlesex.

Two teams, both with goals of a state championship. And two seniors, each the heart and soul of their team, knowing the end is drawing near.

Prior to Glass' quarterfinal matchup against Handley, coach DJ Best addressed the playoff run and the fact that Glass' seniors were resolved to outlast the field.

"They're really hungry," he said. "The guys here are so locked in because they know their time is winding down. They know that this is it. We are on borrowed time."

Borrowed time. It's amazing how far teams can get this time of year with that idea in mind.

Altavista showed up firing on all cylinders, its upperclassmen ready to fulfill a dream that has eluded the Colonels the last three years, despite long playoff runs. The squad put up a devastating 51 points in the first half, then kept the pressure on in the final 16 minutes. It was a shocking, dominant performance for a group that knows what lies ahead Monday, when it will face Lancaster, the Class 1 favorite, in a state semifinal bout.

"I understand that Lancaster is at the semifinal round," Altavista coach Casey Johnson said after his team earned its state berth back on Feb. 22. "But they're not our goal."

Since he made that statement, Johnson's team has won two more high-profile games. They simply know no quit right now.

Maybe that's because of hurdles they've already overcome. Last weekend, Altavista traveled to Franklin for the Region 1B Championship. There they faced a raucous, partisan crowd. The gym was packed with Franklin supporters an hour prior to tipoff, and many Altavista fans who made the three-hour drive were turned away at the door.

The Colonels won in that hostile environment anyway. Then they showed up at Heritage on Friday with a new determination in their eyes.

The same determination showed on the faces of E.C. Glass players in the nightcap.

The atmosphere for both games was electric. For nearly four hours, the Heritage gym was packed and loud. Altavista fans showed up in droves. By the time they left and Glass fans poured in, folks had to be turned away because the event was sold out.

Rarely if ever, since the new school opened in 2016, had so many people flocked into the Heritage gym. They showed up largely to support two local teams hoping to get to Richmond, each looking like they have nothing to lose.

It's March, so you have to play with confidence if you want to advance. But deep down there has to be a certain kind of desperation as well. The kind that keeps you hungry. The type that you can't shake, no matter the obstacles that lie ahead.

"We do everything to exhaustion," Best said recently. And by that he meant preparing for moments like this state run, when games are on the line and the outcome hangs in the balance.

"This is what we call our revenge tour," he continued, referencing last year's state quarterfinal loss. "We've got a little get-back in us. But we're not done."

Altavista wants revenge, too. The Colonels lost in the state quarterfinals last year, too. And they lost in January to Lancaster, Monday's opponent, in a game that gave them an idea of what to expect in the semifinal round.

"We're gonna have people come out ready to step up," Hart told my colleague, Emily Brown, after Friday's game, "just like tonight." That's the confidence you want this time of year.

"We have to execute," Harris said after Glass defeated Handley. And that's the resolve you need this time of year.

You also need heart, and Harris has always had that.

"Heart of a lion," Best said of Harris. "Fearless. Leadership. Those are all things that come to mind."

The same thing could be said about Hart at Altavista. And about a number of the guys who play for the Colonels and Hilltoppers right now.

They want to dance in Richmond next week. They're on borrowed time, yes. But this time is theirs to seize.