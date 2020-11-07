After Further Review: Brighter days are ahead

Tom Petty once sang, “The waiting is the hardest part.”
Young athletes in our area can tell you all about that.
The last eight months have amounted to a seemingly endless waiting period, a time when days crawl by at a snail’s pace, when decisions are perpetually in flux.
All of us can relate to that on some level. In addition to waiting out a pandemic, the nation was glued to television screens for much of the last week, waiting for votes to be counted as election results dripped in.
I’ve had to tell myself many times throughout the pandemic and this election cycle to be patient, that things will eventually work out for the best. And I’ve been thinking about my job, the high school sports beat, and how athletes have endured a lot of tough times recently, days lost that can affect their future and the trajectory of their careers.
Of course, patience isn't easy. There’s a reason it’s called a virtue, because it often goes against human nature. We tend to want results now, not at a sloth's pace. But I’ve watched a lot of youngsters being patient the last few months, and it gives me hope not only for them but for our future.
Yes, they’ve been upset, and rightfully so, because they lost out on spring and fall seasons, glory days that won’t return. But the vast majority have taken things in stride, hoping for the best.
Not sure I can say the same about adults. Last week, Tom Dolan, the Virginia High School League’s associate director, pleaded with folks to remain calm while the league continues to adjust its return-to-play plan that will govern how sports proceed when they begin in December.
“Take a deep breath,” Dolan told school representatives who are also receiving questions and concerns from coaches and athletes' parents.
Simply taking a deep breath won’t bring sports back. But it is good advice for the present. Wait and trust things will work out.
The big news in Lynchburg on Saturday, of course, was Liberty’s win over Virginia Tech, a feat of historic proportions, that solidified the Flames’ Top 25 standing.
Talk about a long time in the making. For decades, Liberty has dreamt of building a football empire. It’s not wise to apply that label to Liberty yet, because "empire" implies sustained success; but the team up on the mountain is proving its worth.
LU’s quarterback, Malik Willis, knows all about waiting, too. His college journey started with a commitment to Virginia Tech that didn’t pan out. He settled in at Auburn, was passed over for the starting job, and transferred to Liberty, where he had to sit out an entire season. He’s done nothing but wait the last few years, and now Willis is leading a team rising in the national ranks. Patience paid off.
In February, I watched Heritage’s Spencer Goolsby grapple for a state wrestling title. Goolsby had lost to William Byrd’s Zachary Figart earlier that season, then spent the next couple months with revenge on his mind.
He thought about Figart in practice and dreamed about toppling him while working his way past other wrestlers. There were nights when Goolsby couldn’t sleep because all he could think about was getting another shot at Figart. Grueling days, restless nights.
“That drove me to insanity,” Goolsby said.
The two wrestlers watched each other battle their way through the 220-pound state weight field, destined to meet again like Rocky and Clubber Lang. Then they locked arms in Salem that February night, and Goolsby, after waiting and preparing for months, dominated the match. He became just the second state wrestling champion in Lynchburg City Schools' history, and the first in 33 years.
Those are just a couple examples. If you look hard enough, you can find stories just like those all throughout our area. Stories of redemption and success, yes, but also stories of patience, of waiting and working.
Goolsby's story teaches us that, while the waiting is the hardest part, it's also the sweetest part. The same goes for Willis, who celebrated with his team Saturday after a few bumpy years of his own.
Their stories teach us to value our achievements and appreciate the time we have in the present.
These times are incredibly difficult for just about everyone in this country. We have to prepare for a better future and wait for it to come along. Things will get better.
That's something I believe, and I hope you do, too.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!