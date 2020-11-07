After Further Review: Brighter days are ahead

Tom Petty once sang, “The waiting is the hardest part.”

Young athletes in our area can tell you all about that.

The last eight months have amounted to a seemingly endless waiting period, a time when days crawl by at a snail’s pace, when decisions are perpetually in flux.

All of us can relate to that on some level. In addition to waiting out a pandemic, the nation was glued to television screens for much of the last week, waiting for votes to be counted as election results dripped in.

I’ve had to tell myself many times throughout the pandemic and this election cycle to be patient, that things will eventually work out for the best. And I’ve been thinking about my job, the high school sports beat, and how athletes have endured a lot of tough times recently, days lost that can affect their future and the trajectory of their careers.

Of course, patience isn't easy. There’s a reason it’s called a virtue, because it often goes against human nature. We tend to want results now, not at a sloth's pace. But I’ve watched a lot of youngsters being patient the last few months, and it gives me hope not only for them but for our future.