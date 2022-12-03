After Further Review: Day and Night

Heritage defensive coordinator Jay Phares stood in the team's postgame huddle Saturday afternoon at Lynchburg City Stadium and swung his arms toward the ground.

"We've got that hammer for a reason, boys," he said of the Pioneers' blue and orange sledgehammer, a prop carted around with the team and usually held high after strong defensive performances. "Now it's time to swing it down with a bang."

Celebration was on full display for the home team after the conclusion of the noon game, one of two staged on a historic day at Lynchburg City Stadium. The sun had come out to warm the 83-year-old venue. It wouldn't last. By the nightcap, a chill was in the air and joyous faces were nowhere to be found, except on the visitors' side of the stadium as Kettle Run defeated E.C. Glass.

Two schools, two dreams, one left standing. Never before had Heritage and E.C. Glass both appeared in a state semifinal game in the same year, much less at the same location. While Heritage was demolishing Christiansburg, talk began going around. What if both schools actually won? What if both were destined to play for separate state titles on the same day the next weekend in December?

But it was not to be. Heritage walked off the field, and a sophomore, Tavion Clark, threw the sledgehammer over one shoulder as he sauntered toward the locker room. By the time the sun had set in midtown, a different prop, this one painted royal blue, lay on the City Stadium turf alone, with no one to swing it in celebration of a solid defensive performance.

Heritage and E.C. Glass, true to their relationship to each other, were like day and night on Saturday. Polar opposites. Each rooting for the other, but each headed in different directions.

Heritage coasted. Glass sputtered. Heritage was cool and confident. Glass pensive and unsettled. The Pioneers wrapped up. The Hilltoppers missed tackles.

Glass looked rattled all night. The Cougars built a 20-0 lead by the third quarter, and it was as if the Hilltoppers knew it was now or never. Suddenly, quarterback George White fired off a 70-yard touchdown bomb to Sam Treacy. The Hilltoppers faithful roared in approval.

But Glass missed the extra point. The crowd groaned. A few minutes later, White was under pressure looking to pull Glass to within eight points when he saw teammate Vari Gilbert in the end zone. He fired off a rocket, but Kettle Run's Sam Rodgers stepped in front for the interception. The crowd once again let the Hilltoppers have it.

Glass fans packed into the stadium for the most meaningful game in nearly 30 years, and the most vocal ones derided the team for the better part of the final 24 minutes. It was as if they'd forgotten all the success, all the wonderful moments that led the Hilltoppers to this stage.

By contrast, Heritage didn't draw many complaints. That's how it is when you're winning. The Pioneers were smooth and efficient, scoring at will in the first half and putting up this one head-shaking stat: they didn't commit a single penalty.

The defense was lights out, limiting Christiansburg to a meager 3.5 yards per play.

"It signifies that we're the champions of the Seminole," Phares said of the hammer. Heritage, Glass and LCA earned a three-way share of the title this season. "It's also about what our program's about: being tough, being physical, working harder than our opponents and making sure we bring a hammer mentality every time we step on the field."

The Hilltoppers worked to become a defensive-minded bunch this year, too. But Glass looked very un-Glass-like Saturday against the buzz saw that was Kettle Run. It got involved in a chippy, physical affair, racked up nearly 100 yards in penalties and turned in lackluster performances on both sides of the ball.

It was an unfortunate ending for the Midtown Boys, who, just like the kids from the westside, have enjoyed a tremendous season. Heritage and Glass have combined for 24 wins. Heritage can make it 25 and improve to 13-2 by defeating Phoebus next weekend in the Class 3 state championship game. The two rivals squared off in a Jug Bowl game that didn't disappoint, they've each had memorable playoff runs and put the rest of the state on notice, that Central Virginia football is a brand of its own just like other high-profile parts of Virginia.

But there was no ignoring the juxtaposition on a day that was unlike any other in the history of Lynchburg football. One team talked about next weekend's state championship game. The other ended the night looking back on a dream that had suddenly slipped away.

That's how football is. It is joy and heartbreak, smiles and tears. And sometimes it's all of those things in the same old venue, a few hours apart.