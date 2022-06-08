After Further Review: Embracing the moment, Glass lacrosse also looks to its future

Robert Sorenson stood on the turf at E.C. Glass and stared into the sun setting across midtown. The kid had just suffered a particularly jarring defeat, and as he looked off into the distance, it was as if he was grappling with his present and envisioning the future at the same time.

"Not forgetting about this loss, I'll tell you that," the sophomore said after Glass' 16-5 loss to Atlee in the Class 4 state semifinals Wednesday evening. "Looking around, seeing all my family and all my brothers in tears, it's really unsettling."

Then he made a vow. One that will echo in the hearts of his teammates who return next season.

"We're not gonna feel this pain again," he said. "I know we're not."

You can't say those last two sentences and mean them unless you have resolve in your eyes; and it was there, glistening on the surface as Sorenson considered the pain of losing. He is all lacrosse, all the time, a guy who grew up with a stick in his hand and who still practices nonstop, as evidenced by the story he told last year of his father clearing out the family's barn so he can shoot inside when it's rainy or snowy or dark.

He will not forget this loss. But he is moving forward. E.C. Glass boys lacrosse program tends to do that. It is a postseason powerhouse, having appeared in each of the last four state championship games in Class 4. The path back to the big game was blocked Wednesday by a relentless Atlee squad, which will now face off against defending state champ Dominion for the title this weekend.

For Glass players, there was no sugarcoating the loss. "We didn't stick to the game plan and we really weren't in it to begin with," junior midfielder Penn Willman said.

But there was talk of embracing the moment and learning from it. When you let the feeling wash over you, seize and hold it tight, you'll be that much more determined the next time around. And the Hilltoppers return a talented crop of sophomores and juniors who will emerge as leaders in 2023.

"We're gonna have to work pretty hard to get back to where we were this year, but it's nothing we haven't done before and nothing we can't do," Willman added. "I'm looking forward to it."

Still there was the sting of losing this year's seniors to graduation. Guys like Neo Corsini, the rugged defender who will play rugby at the University of Georgia. And Markevus Graves, the football player who has only played lacrosse for the last two years but who earned the game ball Wednesday for his toughness and then smiled through the hurt. And particularly attack Eli Wood, the team's leader who reports in nine days to UVa, where he will play football.

On Wednesday, Wood officially wrapped up a memorable career at Glass, where he was a wide receiver and member of the basketball team in addition to ripping off goal after goal for the lacrosse team. He added three more to his total in the semis.

"There's nothing like high school sports," Wood said after the loss. "It's so fun to be a part of. I'm gonna miss it."

Glass coach Eddie Ranuska described Wood as "outstanding," "dynamic" and "one of the biggest threats in the state." The senior was recently voted the Region 4D player of the year. "We've been in this position the last two years because of what he's been able to do with his hard work and determination," Ranuska added.

Wood put his career, and his team, into perspective as fans thinned out. "We start the year 1-1 and everyone just writes us off," he said. "And although we didn't get back to where we wanted to, I can say this team fights. We just kept battling all year. We came up short, but I know [the younger players] are gonna keep working hard this offseason. It's a standard here to get to the state championship and win the state championship."

Graves had never played lacrosse before Ranuska asked his to join the team last season. Suddenly, he was playing a sport he was "not naturally talented at."

"But I really appreciate coach Ranuska asking me to come out and play," he said. "It was a one-of-a-kind experience."

Graves was everywhere Wednesday, hounding Atlee players with solid defense.

"Sometimes when you know it's your last game, you wanna leave it all out on the field," Ranuska said. "And one thing you never question about 'Keve is his heart."

Jackson Grant, a junior, has the ability to light up the stat sheet next season. He, like Sorenson and several other Hilltoppers, will play during the summer at lacrosse showcases and tournaments. "Just keep a stick in my hand every day," he said.

That's what it takes to keep getting back to the state tournament every year: heart, hard work and a determination to avenge your losses.

Along the way, Ranuska will encourage his players to stay in the moment a little longer. To appreciate it. Even if it hurts.

"I think it's important to never forget that feeling," he said. "That feeling like last year we got into the state championship game and ran out of time and lost. And I think it's really important to realize the moment you're in because not a lot of people have that opportunity. So embrace the moment and do everything you can, because you never know when you'll get another moment like that. And you don't realize now how important these moments are and how long they'll stay with you."

The pain was palpable Wednesday. So was the glance into the future as the sun began its slow decent.

"I just know I'm gonna use all this inside," Sorenson said. "I feel this pain in me deeply, and I'm just ready to move forward with it."

