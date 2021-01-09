After Further Review: Empty gyms and memories of the past

Throughout my career as a reporter, I've sat in packed high school gyms and sparsely populated ones. I've worked from the bleachers with knees in my back and watched gyms fill to capacity while people wait outside in the cold hoping for a glimpse of the action.

But I've never witnessed anything quite like what took place this week as basketball tipped off inside the Lynchburg area.

At Amherst and Rustburg and Liberty Christian, silence reigned.

The squeaks of shoes sliding across newly waxed floors amplified through gyms. Coaches barked out their orders. Sharp whistles, often drowned out by screaming and cheering fans any other year, cut through the air. Occasionally, muffled chants from socially distant cheerleaders wearing masks rose thinly from the bleachers.

It was an odd scene, one that felt more like an alternate reality than the new normal, more "Twilight Zone" than "Hoosiers." Welcome to sports in the age of the coronavirus, where nothing is as it used to be.