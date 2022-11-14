After Further Review: Epic showdowns slated for Week 2 of playoffs

Brookville has been waiting since the night of Oct. 7. For Heritage, the wait for playoff revenge has been much longer. Nearly 365 days, in fact.

The Timberlake Road squads separated by less than 3 miles have squared off in numerous high-profile games in the past. The one scheduled for Friday should be nothing short of epic.

The same term may apply to Thursday's showdown at City Stadium, where E.C. Glass and Amherst, both emboldened by wins in Week 1 of the playoffs, will clash at City Stadium. More on that one later.

First, let's consider Brookville and Heritage. The Pioneers defeated Brookville 10-7 in that October matchup, putting together a rousing defensive effort. Heritage wasn't dominant (Brookville put up 343 yards of total offense), but made a goal-line stand by inches on the Bees' final drive of the night. Sometimes you don't have to be perfect. You just have to buck up when it matters most.

Things were much different one year ago. In 2021, after the teams played the first double overtime game in the rivalry's history (Heritage won, 30-23), the Bees pulled out one of the most lopsided victories since the squads started playing each other in 1980.

Brookville bounced Heritage from the playoffs with a 50-21 win. It was an embarrassing moment for the Pioneers, partly because the loss occurred at home and partly because they had no answer for the BHS offensive barrage.

Players who returned this season remember the moment well. Now it's time for the rematch. Same round, one day shy of exactly one year later. This time, Heritage (9-2) is the No. 2 seed and Brookville (8-3) is No. 3. The lineups are full of players who know one another's tendencies, who recall bruising defeats and unforgettable victories against a rival, who want nothing more than to be the Titans of Timberlake once more.

Heritage senior Markaz Wood was excited about the game last week, in the moments after his team defeated Staunton 35-0. His only comment about it: "This one's personal." And senior defensive end Terrell Washington added he's wanted to knock Brookville out of contention ever since last year's game.

Brookville players are looking forward to it, as well. The October loss was part of a tough stretch in which the Bees dropped back-to-back games (and lost three out of five — all in Seminole District play).

After the loss, Brookville quarterback Drake McDaniel made a prediction.

"We'll see them again, that's all I've got to say," the senior said. "We'll see them again."

Now is McDaniel's chance to lead his Bees over Heritage and into the Region 3C championship game, where either Turner Ashby or a potentially vulnerable LCA squad would be waiting in the next round. The Bees flattened Turner Ashby 35-6 early this season and lost by 40 to LCA one week before falling to the Pioneers.

After that LCA loss, McDaniel made another prediction. "That won't happen again," he said. He was speaking of Brookville getting blown out. They haven't since, with their other two losses occurring by a combined five points. Top-seeded LCA could be without star running back Gideon Davidson for the playoffs, meaning whoever moves on could put the Bulldogs on the ropes.

But that scenario is for another week. For now, gear up for a "slobberknocker," as Heritage coach Brad Bradley likes to say, at 7 p.m. Friday.

First, we'll watch Amherst and Glass battle in the Region 4D semifinals.

The No. 5 Lancers (7-4) dominated No. 4 Orange County last week. A picture by contributing photographer Lee Luther Jr. published in this newspaper and online over the weekend told the entire story. It featured four Amherst players ganging up on an Orange County ball carrier, three on his back, one sliding in across his shoulder trying to rip the ball away. Totally hounding the guy. That pretty much described the 40-14 final.

The Lancers enter seeking revenge, too, after losing to Glass 24-7 victory on Oct. 7, the same night Heritage defeated Brookville.

"We felt like we could win the game," Amherst coach Bob Christmas said at the time. "We were on the short end of it tonight, but I think if we play them again, I'll feel the same way."

They'll get their shot, and it'll occur at time when Glass may be vulnerable.

The top-seeded Hilltoppers (10-1) got embroiled in a tough affair that lasted 3 hours and 3 minutes Saturday afternoon against eighth-seeded Halifax County. Amherst enters with a week's rest. Glass will have roughly five days.

"We've got to get healthy, we've got to correct mistakes," Glass coach Jeff Woody said after Saturday's game, adding the short turnaround was of concern. He didn't say it, but he could've also included this: We've got to rest.

It was a whale of a game to watch, much less play in. Some Glass players appeared on offense, defense and special teams. The Hilltoppers and Halifax combined for a grueling 168 plays, including penalties and excluding special teams performances. For an idea of how much of an anomaly that is, consider Glass' October game against Amherst, which featured only 107 plays. Or the Jug Bowl against Heritage, when the teams combined for 120 plays, which is considered about average for a high school football game.

That might not mean anything to these Hilltoppers. They're a gritty bunch, and they've endured some tough games this season. They're emboldened by their success; with Saturday's win, for example, the Hilltoppers became the 15th team in school history to post 10 or more wins in a single season. That's an achievement, especially when your school has been playing football for 115 years.

But Saturday's win could be a costly one. We won't know until Thursday night, when Amherst enters City Stadium with the November chill and retribution on its mind.

Four Seminole teams. Two games that could turn into epic faceoffs. And each could set the tone for whoever advances as these playoffs rumble on.