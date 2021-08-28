After Further Review: Fans return in droves but threat of Delta variant hangs over season

Will they make it to Week 2? Will they be able to play their annual rivalry games later down the road? Can they continue to move forward while uncertainty swirls all around?

Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books, and questions will continue cropping up for the remainder of the season, most often this one: What's next?

As the delta variant rages through Lynchburg and surrounding counties, no one knows what the future holds for football. Some teams may skate by unscathed. Others may go into quarantine. Many area squads could be affected.

But for one night, at least, players were thrilled by large crowds, which turned out across Central Virginia for football's inaugural night. For one night everything seemed normal, like COVID-19 was a thing of the past even though the deadly disease is taxing hospitals and frontline health workers, and infections in some parts of the country have reached their highest peak since the pandemic began.

But humans crave community, and there's no community quite like a high school football game. So they came out in droves Friday for the first time since 2019. In the abbreviated spring season, stands mostly remained empty. Now, in some places, they're filled to capacity.