After Further Review: Fans return in droves but threat of Delta variant hangs over season

Will they make it to Week 2? Will they be able to play their annual rivalry games later down the road? Can they continue to move forward while uncertainty swirls all around?
Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books, and questions will continue cropping up for the remainder of the season, most often this one: What's next?
As the delta variant rages through Lynchburg and surrounding counties, no one knows what the future holds for football. Some teams may skate by unscathed. Others may go into quarantine. Many area squads could be affected.
But for one night, at least, players were thrilled by large crowds, which turned out across Central Virginia for football's inaugural night. For one night everything seemed normal, like COVID-19 was a thing of the past even though the deadly disease is taxing hospitals and frontline health workers, and infections in some parts of the country have reached their highest peak since the pandemic began.
But humans crave community, and there's no community quite like a high school football game. So they came out in droves Friday for the first time since 2019. In the abbreviated spring season, stands mostly remained empty. Now, in some places, they're filled to capacity.
Fans packed into the home side at Brookville High on Friday night. They were loud and proud, and they cleared out quickly after watching the Bees earn a 35-15 victory over Roanoke-based Patrick Henry. Near the end of a postgame interview, Brookville coach Jon Meeks was asked what else, other than his players' performances, stood out to him about the evening.
"I'm gonna have to go with the crowd," he said. "It's nice to play football and have fans and be loud so the kids get excitement in the environment. So for me it was really nice to have what felt like a normal Friday night football game for the first time in a really long time."
Of course, it could all come crashing down at any moment. Meeks and other coaches know that, so they take the one-game-at-a-time approach, follow guidelines and cross their fingers. Many players, too, are on guard.
"We definitely can't get too far ahead of ourselves. We've got to play every game like it's our last," Brookville running back Tayshaun Butler said. "Y'know, with COVID it's inevitable somebody catches it within the school and then we're done. We've just got to make sure we're at the top when that happens."
The threat of a shutdown didn't seem to bother the way many athletes played on opening night, though.
At Lynchburg City Stadium, E.C. Glass stunned Lord Botetourt behind junior quarterback George White, who threw for nearly 300 yards and six touchdowns in the best performance of his career.
At Rustburg, Jaidian Johnson rushed for 125 yards on just nine carries as the Red Devils trounced Monticello, kicking off a promising new era in the process.
Chris Watts' Liberty squad started off with a bang and the defense held firm in the final minutes for a 33-28 victory over William Byrd in Vinton.
At William Fleming, Heritage running back Zach Steele rushed for 197 yards, averaging 9.9 yards per carry, and quarterback Kam Burns threw for 114 yards in the win.
Liberty Christian flexed its muscles in a 60-14 takedown of Magna Vista. Staunton River and Gretna won, too. The Golden Eagles were victorious for just the second time in 26 games, while the Hawks celebrated their first victory under new coach Shaun Miller.
"It's like getting a monkey off my back," Miller said after his team defeated Jefferson Forest. "We've been planning for this date coming in, working hard."
He closed the interview with this: "Just hoping to stay COVID free, and hopefully we'll be able to play next week."
The new coach on the opposite sideline, J.T. Crews, is preaching this: be better today than you were the day before. That's an important lesson to remember no matter what stage of life you're in.
Meanwhile, uncertainty reigns right now. Teams are forging ahead, without the promise of tomorrow's good graces.
"As far as COVID goes, nobody knows," Crews added. "We can't predict the future. We have our protocols, we follow our protocols, and whatever happens, that's out of our control."