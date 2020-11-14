After Further Review: Football, fate and a second chance

Wood couldn't talk too long Friday. He had to get to UVa's final practice, a walk-through session, prior to Saturday's game against Louisville.

Attending practices, that's something he never thought he'd do again. There's a lot of work still to be done if he wants to rise through the ranks. But Wood already has shown himself willing to put in the work.

"I would obviously love to get on the field," he said. "It's gonna take a lot of work in the offseason. Obviously taking two years, off there's some adjusting time to get back where I was and then get up to the Division I level. But I think it's manageable."

He'll have three years of eligibility to accomplish those goals.

A simple story about fate not letting you go, yes, but it's more than that. It's inspirational. There are teenagers all across our area waiting for their chance at the next level, hanging on to their dreams of a better life.

Some are waiting for an athletic scholarship, because it's the only way they can afford college. Some are trying to break through the glass ceiling and become the first person in their family to receive a college diploma. And others, like Wood, just aren't ready to give up the game yet. Don't want to let the dream die. Ride it out as long as they can.