After Further Review: Glass and Heritage, Round 2. Maybe.

You wouldn't want to bet on the E.C. Glass vs. Heritage rivalry via FanDuel, even if it were legal to wager on high school sports in Virginia (tip: it isn't). No, best advice would be to avoid the matchup like the plague.

Here's why: no one ever knows what will transpire when Heritage friend tangles with Glass friend. As far as rivalries go, this one is consistently the best Central Virginia has to offer in high school basketball. Consider these facts: Eighteen of 29 games in the last decade were single-digit affairs; of those 18 contests, 13 were decided by four points or less. And of those 13, six ended with the teams separated by one or two points. There have also been occasional, unforeseen blowouts. If all that doesn't scream rivalry, I don't know what does.

Some years, there's no love lost between the two. In other years the bonds of growing up together shine through, despite the city lines that eventually separate players and demand devotion to one school or the other.

Another thing you'd never want to bet on during Central Virginia winters: whether we'll receive snow. Too risky. I repeat: Stay. Away.