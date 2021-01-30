After Further Review: Glass and Heritage, Round 2. Maybe.

You wouldn't want to bet on the E.C. Glass vs. Heritage rivalry via FanDuel, even if it were legal to wager on high school sports in Virginia (tip: it isn't). No, best advice would be to avoid the matchup like the plague.
Here's why: no one ever knows what will transpire when Heritage friend tangles with Glass friend. As far as rivalries go, this one is consistently the best Central Virginia has to offer in high school basketball. Consider these facts: Eighteen of 29 games in the last decade were single-digit affairs; of those 18 contests, 13 were decided by four points or less. And of those 13, six ended with the teams separated by one or two points. There have also been occasional, unforeseen blowouts. If all that doesn't scream rivalry, I don't know what does.
Some years, there's no love lost between the two. In other years the bonds of growing up together shine through, despite the city lines that eventually separate players and demand devotion to one school or the other.
Another thing you'd never want to bet on during Central Virginia winters: whether we'll receive snow. Too risky. I repeat: Stay. Away.
But here we are, at a critical juncture in a winter defined by the coronavirus pandemic, wondering if the weather — not the virus — will put a halt to the Lynchburg tradition of Glass and Heritage meeting at least twice every year for decades.
A winter storm is approaching (we may already be dug in by the time you read this) and it's threatening the second Glass-Heritage matchup of 2021, scheduled for Monday night at HHS. Heritage won the first game, in uncharacteristic fashion, by 16 points. It didn't matter to the Pioneers, nor should it, that Glass was playing its first game of the season with a lineup entirely new to the varsity level. As Glass coach DJ Best said after a forgettable performance at LCA on Jan. 21, "We've got to understand that just because you're young, nobody cares."
The Hilltoppers look like they've grown up since then. They've registered two straight wins, both by double digits, and that sophomore-laden group is figuring out how to press and trap, how to work with one another, how you have to lean on your teammates if you want to succeed.
"Even in some of those losses, I think the kids are finally starting to play better," Best said. "They'll tell you themselves, we're starting to trust one another."
Heritage has changed, too, a stark contrast to last season when the effort wasn't always there and players argued among themselves. Now the Pioneers are shooting the lights out, assisting baskets at a high rate and forcing plenty of turnovers. In short, they're playing as a unit, one that has plenty of postseason potential.
"We're in a good spot this season," coach Tony Crews said. "We seem to be playing some of our best ball, so it would be a plus for us to continue playing while we're on this hot streak. ... I just think we need to continue playing how we have been — man-to-man defense and sharing the ball. We're fortunate to have three or four scorers, and as long as we share the ball, we'll be fine."
All of which brings us back to Monday. Should the first significant winter storm of 2021 push the game off the table, both teams have an open date Tuesday. But Tuesday might not be an option if we receive plenty of snow. That leaves Friday as the only available date. That one is problematic for both teams.
Heritage (7-1) welcomes Liberty Christian (7-1) on Thursday in a game that could decide Seminole supremacy. Turning around and defeating Glass 24 hours later would be a tall task.
Glass (3-3) hopes to make up postponed games against Brookville (Thursday) and possibly Amherst this week. That would leave very little time to prepare for Heritage.
Here's another wrench: the possibility of more inclement weather heading into next weekend and the chance coronavirus concerns could halt play. So it's impossible to say right now if the Glass-Heritage game will take place at all, since the VHSL begins region play Monday, Feb. 8.
It's a frenzy to the finish line this winter, a dash made all the more mad by winter weather.
Look, no one ever wants just one Glass-Heritage meeting. This year, the Pioneers seek to solidify their dominance. The Hilltoppers want revenge. With all that passion and determination in play, no sane person would bet on the outcome.
Should the basketball gods decide we get just one Glass-Heritage matchup this year, then so be it. Ultimately, we can live in that kind of world. But who would want to?