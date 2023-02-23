After his boys basketball team secured the program's third straight state tournament berth Wednesday night, Altavista's Casey Johnson reeled off a list of the school's coaching greats.

Debra Spencer, who has earned 800-plus victories between basketball and volleyball, two state titles and more than 20 state tournament trips.

Mike Scharnus, who transformed a pushover football program into a powerhouse with three state titles.

And Mike Cartolaro, whose 600 victories (502 at Altavista) ranks him ninth in Virginia High School League history, and who won four of his five state basketball titles with the Colonels.

"From Spencer to Cartolaro to Scharnus, this place has expectations of state championships," Johnson said while sitting in his office, located just paces from the court, where his team had just wrapped up an overwhelming 93-71 victory over Carver in the Region 1B semifinals. "Why not set your goal at the top and go for it? So that's what we're going for this year."

At E.C. Glass this week, where the Hilltoppers locked in a spot in the state tournament, the sentiment was much the same. Glass had few problems against GW-Danville, winning its 13th straight game this week — all 13 by double digits.

But there was no talk of the streak or how the team has mostly bowled over opponents all season long. There was talk of what lies ahead.

"The goal isn't just to get there," coach DJ Best said when asked about the state berth, Glass' second in a row.

Two different programs, each with great expectations.

Altavista is seeking its third straight region title and 14th in program history. For a glimpse at how much the Colonels are expected to succeed, consider this: 12 of the program's 13 region titles have been earned since 2002.

Glass (22-2) is making its second straight state appearance in Class 4. The recent run of state success began in 2013, when the Hilltoppers advanced to the final four for the first time since 1967. They went to the final four again two years later, then advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2017-18.

Now the Hilltoppers find themselves ranked by MaxPreps.com as No. 1 in the VHSL's Class 4, comprised of 58 teams. MaxPreps also ranks Glass fifth among all VHSL schools (out of 312) and eighth in all of Virginia, regardless of league.

Last year's loss to Loudoun County in the state quarterfinals stuck in the mind of senior O'Maundre Harris.

"We didn't like how we did," the prolific guard said. "We've gotta take it one game at a time."

That last sentence sounds like a cliché, but it's an important approach to take in high school basketball. Keep your nose to the grind, focus on the task at hand instead of looking too far ahead, and sometimes you wake up to find yourself in a state championship game. And at that point, anything could happen.

So we hurdle toward March, that time of the year when dreams, distant as they may have seemed just months ago, start to come into focus and suddenly are within reach.

Sure, region titles are one goal. Top-seeded Glass will try to earn one Friday when it welcomes No. 2 seed Western Albemarle at 7 p.m. Altavista will do the same when it heads to Franklin for a 6 p.m. contest.

Two important games, because Glass and Altavista both benefit from rowdy fan bases. A region championship win means one, possibly two home games in the state tournament before the finals at the Siegel Center.

"We don't want to be on the road. We like playing at the Zoo," Best said.

People packed into the gym at Altavista on Wednesday to watch a team that improved to 19-4 and advanced to its third straight state tournament. They also showed up as a kind of sendoff, knowing the team would be on the road if it won, and hoping it would return for action next week.

"We go to region championships to win, regardless of the location," Johnson said Wednesday, referencing the three-hour bus ride to Franklin High, where the Broncos will be seeking revenge for Altavista defeating them in region play the last two seasons. "So this game was so big for us on so many levels, because it was at home and we were able to have such an offensive output. The community, the school and especially our guys will be ready to roll Friday. The bus trip is the least of our concerns."

But region titles aren't the only dream. These guys dream of Richmond. Of cutting down nets and hoisting trophies and slipping on rings.

After a strong performance in a game last month, Glass junior guard Dexter Harris stood in the near-empty gym. The playoffs were still far off in the distance.

"You've got people in the stands watching you. We've got a chip on our shoulder and so many people on our back," he said. And there it was, just a glimpse of the stress, and the expectation, that comes with playing for a top-notch program.

Then Harris shrugged all of that away.

"We're coming for the title," he said. "We're coming for everything." And there was the confidence, the kind you need this time of year. As Johnson said Wednesday, "If you don't have self-confidence, you don't have a chance, in anything in life."

Of course, there's always the painful side of the dream, too. The one that ends in tear-stained press conferences, bowed heads and hushed locker rooms. I've covered high school sports for roughly a dozen years, and still sometimes feel for the losers. It's one thing to let a franchise down; it's quite another to not live up to the expectations of your friends and family and community.

So this is also the time of year when life comes at you fast. Players from GW-Danville learned that this week. They exited the visiting locker room at Glass and their eyes were red. "Bruh, I can't believe it's over," one player said to another. "It feels like the season just started."

Indeed it does. And now is the final stretch. For Altavista and Glass, currently two of the area's best basketball programs, the expectations are high.

"Not settling for the quarterfinals," Johnson said. " Let's see if we can get to Richmond."