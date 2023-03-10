In a press conference after Thursday night's loss to Varina, E.C. Glass basketball coach DJ Best could've cried.

Could've but didn't. He'd already shed enough tears earlier in the day, long before the Hilltoppers took to the court to play in their first state championship game in 56 years.

He cried for his team, knowing, no matter the outcome, their time together was drawing to a close.

"I cried all day today. I cried before the game because it's over," Best said. "I knew once that last whistle blew we were gonna be finished. My senior-led team that I've had playing since 10th grade is going on to a new life. My guys, who have worked their tails off over the offseason."

With him sat two of those seniors, Camp Conner and O'Maundre Harris, both red-eyed. They had just given their all, and now the dream of making school history was fading away.

Here's the thing about giving your all. Sometimes it means immense pain and sudden suffering. Sometimes it means crying in front of your peers, as 7,000 people look on.

So after that final whistle, Harris sat underneath the Glass basket and wept. He pulled his jersey over his face. Varina coaches walked over to console him, recognizing the greatness they'd just witnessed and the weight of the moment on the Glass guard. He'd unloaded 31 points, more than half of his team's total, and nearly willed his team to a state title.

Think about that for a moment. The guy who contributed so much — who put his body on the line every game, who got flung to the floor over and over and also knocked down head-shaking baskets — that guy put his team, and his school, on his back one more time. His was a splendid effort, and it was nearly enough. Harris, quite simply, looked otherworldly this season, as if basketball was invented on some distant planet and he was chosen to bring it to us.

In three state tournament games, he scored 32, 34 and 31 points. He gave everything he had Thursday night and every night, and he left the Siegel Center beat up and bruised. He stayed in the game despite hitting his elbow hard on the Siegel Center floor in the third quarter, then jumpstarted Glass' comeback from 12 points down. Then, late in the fourth, he exited for just 30 seconds after getting fouled and knocked to the ground, where he cramped up under the Glass basket. Other than that short sequence, Harris was on the floor for all 32 minutes, the only player in the building to play basically the entire game.

He gave all he had for E.C. Glass. For his teammates. For his community. For his coach. There's a reason why Best referred to Harris this season as the heart and soul of Glass basketball.

Last year, Best brought O'Maundre to our offices for a portrait and interview. O'Maundre was our All-Area boys basketball player of the year. During his interview, I asked him something like this: Is there a person who has most influenced your life?

O'Maundre didn't say anything at first. Just kind of hung his head and pointed. Across the room, at Best. It was one of those beautiful moments you don't expect as a reporter. I think there were tears in Best's eyes. I know there were in mine.

I asked why. This was O'Maundre's response: "Because he influences me to be a better person and a better man, on and off the court."

The coach and the player made history at E.C. Glass this season. They left Richmond without the trophy, and they don't have to tell you how much that hurts for you to know it does. They didn't make the drive just to be state runner-up. That 'One More' mantra, that was ultimately about winning the last game of the season. They know that getting to the state championship is special, but that it tastes bitter without the sweetness of winning the whole thing.

I take a different approach. I watched Best coach and Harris play without reservation Thursday night. I watched Conner hit game-changing 3-pointers. I watched Dexter Harris provide lights-out defense and force turnovers that gave Glass momentum. And I came away with this conclusion: sometimes it's OK to not be the best. To not win it all. To walk away with your dreams denied.

It's the kind you only get by going through trials.

In the summer of 2021, Best lay in an ICU bed, unsure whether he'd coach again. Unsure what his life would look like after it was uprooted by an autoimmune disease. But he battled back and vowed that, in the summer of 2022, he would give his all, always be there for his team throughout its journey.

Staying invested and encouraging and locked in through a long season — that is heart and soul.

Best's wife, Desha, this week made T-shirts for fans to wear at the state title game. They were royal blue and said on the front "One team, one dream," with "Hilltoppers" in between those two phrases. On one sleeve was written the team's motto "One More."

Giving of your time so that others can enjoy theirs — that is also heart and soul.

When Best was asked about the large contingent of Glass fans that made the trip to Richmond, the coach talked about looking up in the stands and seeing all that blue. O'Maundre Harris began to cry at the thought.

Loving your people to the point of tears — that is also heart and soul.

Best tried to summarize the season and talked about "how hard we had to fight." And by that he meant: "the scratches, the claws, the tears, the blood, everything it took just to get to this point of where we are today."

"I think when it settles down, they're gonna enjoy it," he continued, talking about how his players will eventually view Thursday's game. "It's something they're gonna get to talk about the rest of their lives."

And who knows what the rest of their lives will entail? Whatever twists and turns lie ahead, they'll be better for going through this run together, for laughing and crying as one.

Their tears flowed from a place deep down Thursday. The place that says you love each other. The place that says you wish this time together would never end. The place that says basketball is life, and life sometimes rips your guts out.

That place, with all its glory and pain, is the intersection of heart and soul.

