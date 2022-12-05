After Further Review: Heritage carries on a strong tradition

Heritage High had only just cemented its spot in the Class 3 state championship game before talk started going around Saturday about the 434, the area code regularly referred to when speaking of Central Virginia football.

"They always talk about the 757," coach Brad Bradley said, a nod to tradition-rich Hampton Roads, "but we're the 434."

As far as pockets of geographical greatness go, none are more popular in Virginia than the 757 and Richmond's 804. Throw in the Roanoke region's 540, which overlaps slightly in Bedford with this newspaper's coverage area, and you've got a huge chunk of the state's football success.

But over the last two-plus decades, the 434 has developed into a powerhouse all its own, with its own brand of tough, slobberknocker football.

That's not to say any one school in the 434 can match the historical dominance of Hampton with its 17 state titles or Salem with its 10 or Phoebus with its Virginia High School League all-time record 52 consecutive victories.

What the 434 offers is consistency. And few sections of the state have been as consistent the last 20-plus years as teams from this newspaper's coverage area, which is comprised of 14 VHSL football programs.

By defeating Christiansburg, Heritage carries on a strong tradition. For the last 21 years, at least one team from Lynchburg or its surrounding counties have advanced to a state championship game. The last year a team from the area didn't play in a state title game was 2001. Prior to that, at least one area squad had played for a state title for 11 straight seasons, from 1990 through 2000.

In the last 21 seasons, this area has produced 22 state champions.

So when Heritage running back Rajan Booker talked about the 434 on Saturday, he did so with tremendous pride.

"Born and raised in the 434," he said, before rattling off a list of his senior teammates with the same experiences. "We grew up in the 434. So being able to represent, not only for your school, but also for your community, ... it's a big honor."

Saturday's state title game will be a rematch of the 2018 Class 3 championship. Heritage defeated Hampton-based Phoebus 24-20 that day. Now the Phantoms enter as the favorite, having won 28 of their last 29 games, including last year's state championship against Liberty Christian. Phoebus will be focused on claiming its ninth state title.

Heritage, meanwhile, is searching for its third. It has advanced to a state title game six times.

"We know that there's a lot of hype around them, and they're a really good football team," Bradley said of Phoebus on Saturday. "They're probably the best football team in the state of Virginia at our level, but at the end of the day, we've got 48 minutes. ... We're just gonna have to find a way to get it done."

Here's another way of looking at those impressive Lynchburg-area stats: In the last 34 years, teams have played for state titles 32 times and brought home a whopping 28 state championships.

I've written about these stats before. Five years ago, I started looking through records and making my own notes, partly because I was curious and partly because I've never had a state championship day off since I began writing for this newspaper 12 years ago. I guess I wanted to know exactly who was responsible for all the long December days and nights I've endured since.

Well, I could thank Bradley, who's playing in his fourth state title game with Heritage.

Or Doug Smith, whose Appomattox squads have won five state titles since 2015.

Or Jeff Woody, who won back-to-back titles at Brookville in 2011 and '12. Or Mike Scharnus, who did the same thing at Altavista in 2013 and '14.

And if you look back beyond my time, you'd definitely have to talk about Gretna, with its five state championships in a nine-year period. And William Campbell with its two state titles under Bradley in 2002 and '05. Or glory days that produced rings at Rustburg, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Liberty and E.C. Glass.

And to fully appreciate it all, you'd have to know that all these teams struggled, some more than others, at some point over the last four decades. Altavista and Gretna didn't just start winning randomly. They spent years wandering through the wasteland and put time and effort into building something special. Other programs spent years hoping in vain they'd live up to expectations. Others endured years of mediocrity.

I could spent time throwing more stats your way.

Like how since 2007, the 804 has brought home 16 state championships.

How the 757 has produced 12 in those 14 years.

And how in that same time span, 434 teams have won 15 state titles and made 24 title game appearances.

But I'm not sure how important it is to compare and contrast. There are different brands of football in Virginia, and the 434 has made its mark.

That's a testament to the coaches and players who keep their nose to the grind this time of year.

It's also a testament to other people I've heard about lately: the volunteers who provide meals kids otherwise might not receive, the grandmother who looks down the roster and prays for each kid by name, the janitor who can rattle off stats like words to the Preamble, the longtime diehard fan hoping against the clock for glory once more.

It's state championship week and all of that is worth celebrating, regardless of area code.