After Further Review: High school sports are a go. Now comes the hard part.

Players, coaches and fans breathed a sigh of relief this week after Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order paving the way for the return of high school sports in December.
While that was cause for celebration in athletic circles, now isn't the time to break out the champagne glasses for a toast. Now is the time to be vigilant and continue mitigation efforts toward flattening the curve, especially at a time when that curve is at an all-time national high.
On Saturday, nearly 100,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,000 deaths were reported in the United States. Cases were up in Lynchburg to one of the highest points since the pandemic began. Bedford County also saw a single day high last week. And while Virginia is currently one of a few states where cases are not on the rise as a whole, all you need to do is look at severe spikes in other states to be assured that, yes, mass outbreak could take hold here, too.
That's not to say high school sports shouldn't be played. Coaches I've talked with have long been worried the lack of sports during the pandemic could lead to a growing disinterest in athletics, decreased socialization skills and depression. Perhaps those were some of the reasons the Virginia High School League's executive committee voted a few months ago to bring sports back and implement a plan for their return.
One coach, while happy about Northam's decision last week, sounded the alarm. "We have a ways to go and have to make sure we're doing all the right things," he told this newspaper. Other programs chimed in on their Twitter feeds, saying essentially the same thing: Move forward with caution.
Being vigilant means continuing pre-practice screenings when athletes first arrive on campuses, staying 6 feet apart per state guidelines, disinfecting surfaces and equipment within a team's orbit and conducting contract tracing if there are positive coronavirus cases.
It's been difficult for football teams to practice with such restrictions in place. Coaches talked this week about entering the season not fully prepared since they aren't allowed to line up in practice because of physical distancing measures. Their teams may struggle out of the gate when football games begin in late February, but at least they'll have peace of mind knowing they've followed all the rules.
I say that because, inevitably, we'll hear about some school that chose to ignore the guidelines. Some program that didn't take the virus seriously and cheated its way through the pandemic. There is very little oversight in high school sports, unlike college or the pros, so it's easy to gain an unfair advantage. Anyone that desperate to get ahead has severely misplaced priorities.
There will be positive cases moving forward. Coaches tend to agree on that point. Across the country, games have been canceled for weeks at a time because of outbreaks. Roanoke-based North Cross High postponed multiple games this month because at least one player tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association announced its intention to hold postseason winter events for "moderate risk sports" like basketball, indoor track and field, and swimming, but not for wrestling, deemed a "high risk sport."
Right now, the VHSL plans to go ahead with every sport. That's a win for athletes, many of whom are held out by their coaches in the area as being good examples of what it means to follow the rules. "They just want to play the game they love," a couple of coaches told me this week.
These days, playing the game you love means following a set of public health guidelines at all times. There are many athletes trying to do just that, hoping their efforts are enough.
But if you can't follow those guidelines, do us all a favor: rather that ruin it for everyone else, just sit this year out.
