After Further Review: High school sports are a go. Now comes the hard part.

Players, coaches and fans breathed a sigh of relief this week after Gov. Ralph Northam issued an executive order paving the way for the return of high school sports in December.

While that was cause for celebration in athletic circles, now isn't the time to break out the champagne glasses for a toast. Now is the time to be vigilant and continue mitigation efforts toward flattening the curve, especially at a time when that curve is at an all-time national high.

On Saturday, nearly 100,000 new COVID-19 cases and 1,000 deaths were reported in the United States. Cases were up in Lynchburg to one of the highest points since the pandemic began. Bedford County also saw a single day high last week. And while Virginia is currently one of a few states where cases are not on the rise as a whole, all you need to do is look at severe spikes in other states to be assured that, yes, mass outbreak could take hold here, too.

That's not to say high school sports shouldn't be played. Coaches I've talked with have long been worried the lack of sports during the pandemic could lead to a growing disinterest in athletics, decreased socialization skills and depression. Perhaps those were some of the reasons the Virginia High School League's executive committee voted a few months ago to bring sports back and implement a plan for their return.