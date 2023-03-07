After E.C. Glass' state semifinal victory against Tuscarora on Monday night, a reporter asked Hilltoppers coach DJ Best what changed in the second half.

In those 16 minutes of action, his team outscored the Huskies 43-22, after leading by just three points at halftime.

So "What changed?" was an apropos question. Best's answer was also appropriate.

"June First," he said of the first day of workouts for the new season. "That's my answer. June First we worked, we ran, we lifted. Everything that everyone else does."

If you want to win a state title these days, you don't start practicing a month before the season. You make preparations before summer rolls around. If you don't, you're already behind. And your opponent won't wait for you to catch up.

So Best's group started putting in long hours of conditioning and weight lifting. Then they picked up a basketball. But not until they were exhausted.

"When you don't pick up a basketball until you're extremely tired and you're gassed, and then it's time to go practice, that's the second half."

The skinny on E.C. Glass, at least partly, is that it's a third-quarter team. And that's mostly true. The Hilltoppers (25-2) might get out to a poor start only to pour it on in the third or fourth quarter. When other teams are tiring, it seems like Glass is only starting to find its groove.

Credit that offseason work. June 1 marked the beginning of summer league. June 1 marked the beginning of a grueling schedule, during which Glass played 25 or more games. June 1 marked the beginning of team camps, and the Hilltoppers increased those outings from two to four in the offseason to take on a variety of opponents.

In short, June 1 marked the beginning of a hellacious period of work.

"I wanted to play different style teams, I wanted to play in different locations, I wanted tom play a bunch of different games," Best said. "I wanted to really put a lot of wear and tear on them during the summer, because when we're deep in the season, now we've played more games than a lot of people have."

Glass has leaned on that experience time and time again this season. They've won 16 straight heading into Thursday's 8 p.m. Class 4 state championship game at Virginia Commonwealth's Siegel Center in Richmond.

"We were getting pushed super hard," senior guard Camp Conner said about those June days. "He pushed us super hard and made us into the best shape. We're just ready for this moment. He pushed us so much that my body's in perfect shape and I'm just ready for this moment."

Senior guard O'Maundre Harris remembers well the feeling of losing in last year's state quarterfinal. He made a vow at that point to do everything he could to get further this year, and win a state title. So ask him about June 1 and he'll likely have something to say.

"That's where all the hard work came from," he said. "Long workout days, even when we didn't feel like going, he (Best) pushed us to come out and made us work harder. And this is where we get."

They hoped the work would eventually pay off, knowing the time they put in was for a cause greater than themselves.

"It's just waking up and knowing we've got to go get it," junior forward Jason Knox said. "We've got something to work for. We're not just working for ourselves. We're not just playing for ourselves. We're doing this for each other and the fans who want to see us do it. It's not just us getting up for ourselves in the morning. We're doing this for a greater cause."

No matter how dedicated you are, there are times when you get tired, especially over such a long stretch of preparation. The work can take its toll, physically and emotionally.

Best has prepared this group for that scenario, as well. And like Harris, Best made a vow back in June. The coach wasn't able to attend workouts in the summer of 2021 because he was in intensive care and then undergoing treatments for a rare autoimmune disease commonly referred to as Wegener's. He relied on assistant coaches, like Jeff Jensen, to conduct summer workouts in his absence.

"I vowed to work harder, because I felt like I owed it to them to make up for lost time," Best said.

So while it mostly has blown out opposing teams this year, it also has withstood their best punches, especially in the playoffs. Now Best hopes the work pays off one more time, in Richmond.

"It's a mentality now," he said of the Hilltoppers' staying power late in games. "They probably are tired. But we're so close now that you can't be tired. Now's when you find your second and third wind. You can't be tired. Now you're in the second half. Here's your overtime. Now you're in sudden death, next shot wins. You've got to be able to get one more stop.

"That's the biggest thing, they're hungry from the standpoint of being able to withstand the headaches, the trials and tribulations. Having the ability to be tired and still push through and persevere. They just want it right now. And it's great to see kids that are this hungry."

Win on Thursday, and they'll think back to days like June 1, and many others like it. When they wanted to quit, and kept playing instead.