After Further Review: "Just be passionate"

They'd come to this quiet spot for a picnic. A Pink Picnic. You see, the eight football players missed out on their annual Pink Game this year, the one used to raise money for the Awareness Garden Scholarship Endowment. Festivities typically include a Pink Dinner, which was also a no-go during this pandemic year. At the game, Glass players honor area cancer victims and wear pink jerseys.

"It means a lot to me," Glass senior defensive end Nasir Williams said. "With football you're never just playing for yourself, but that game especially, you're not playing for yourself. You're playing for other people's families, maybe your own family, because cancer is something that affects everyone."

After a mournful year full of death, depression and anxiety, just being able to attend a picnic feels like a luxury. A little sign things are slowly returning to normal. Spring is here, the birds are singing and the trees are in bloom. Hope is on the horizon.

Kay Vaughan, a longtime supporter of E.C. Glass athletics, organized Wednesday's picnic. An Awareness Garden board member, she helped establish the garden in 2003 in honor of her friend, Lalla Sydnor, who died of cancer in 2003 at age 52.

Sydnor once asked Vaughan to get involved in the garden's creation, and Vaughan was hesitant initially.