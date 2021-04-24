After Further Review: "Just be passionate"

Eli Maxson stood in a garden this week and thought about his football career.
A talk among the flowers, that's an unlikely spot for an interview with a football player.
But Maxson, along with seven of his fellow E.C. Glass seniors, had come to the Awareness Garden off Langhorne Road to reflect. To take stock in the season, which had been riddled with uncertainties and disappointments. To make up, in some small measure, for the moments the pandemic stripped away, like annual gatherings with people you care about. To pause and then move on.
"So much has happened at this point that if you can't adapt, you're gonna miss out on what you can glean from the bad moments," Maxson said.
Adapt — that's what every young person has to do in a hurry these days. Their lives are a jumbled push-and-pull of virtual and classroom learning, of sanitized and socially distant athletic events, of learning to do without all the rites-of-passage moments handed down from generation to generation.
All of us have had to adapt. We've lost loved ones, friends or acquaintances; been laid off or forced to work from home; spent the last year in our homes or took our chances out in a terrifying world.
So it was therapeutic to stand in the Awareness Garden this week and just reflect for a few moments.
They'd come to this quiet spot for a picnic. A Pink Picnic. You see, the eight football players missed out on their annual Pink Game this year, the one used to raise money for the Awareness Garden Scholarship Endowment. Festivities typically include a Pink Dinner, which was also a no-go during this pandemic year. At the game, Glass players honor area cancer victims and wear pink jerseys.
"It means a lot to me," Glass senior defensive end Nasir Williams said. "With football you're never just playing for yourself, but that game especially, you're not playing for yourself. You're playing for other people's families, maybe your own family, because cancer is something that affects everyone."
After a mournful year full of death, depression and anxiety, just being able to attend a picnic feels like a luxury. A little sign things are slowly returning to normal. Spring is here, the birds are singing and the trees are in bloom. Hope is on the horizon.
Kay Vaughan, a longtime supporter of E.C. Glass athletics, organized Wednesday's picnic. An Awareness Garden board member, she helped establish the garden in 2003 in honor of her friend, Lalla Sydnor, who died of cancer in 2003 at age 52.
Sydnor once asked Vaughan to get involved in the garden's creation, and Vaughan was hesitant initially.
"I said, 'Oh Lalla, you don't want me involved. I kill plants. They're not safe around me. And besides, I hate asking people for money,'" Vaughan told the seniors Wednesday. "But you know what she said? She said 'Just be passionate.' That made a difference in my life. I thought, 'Anybody can do that. Just be passionate about whatever it is you believe in.' And I believe in E.C. Glass, I believe in the Awareness Garden, I believe in the coaches, and I believe in the players."
Gretta Ford, a custodian at the school and longtime supporter of all things Glass, spoke to players who, in a few short months, will go their separate ways and begin a new chapter of their lives.
"Continue to love," she said. "Continue to give back. Whatever you do, continue to be a productive member of society."
Someone mentioned Dre'yon "Biggs" Browley, who was shot and killed in May 2019 at the age of 18. His memory is wrapped into the fabric of this football program, at least as long as there are players and coaches around who knew him, and his death was another reminder of how much this program has lost in recent years.
But here, in the garden, it was somehow right to remember him, to maybe even mourn his passing.
To everything there is a season. And for Tyler Garrett, it's time to enjoy what's left of high school. The Glass kicker is getting into soccer mode after a football season that included a two-week stoppage because of quarantine. Glass, which celebrated several years of top-notch football, suddenly found itself with a young team. Many starters had never played varsity football before, Garrett noted.
He's glad for a return to soccer, a sport he's played his entire life. He won't play in college — he plans to attend the University of Kentucky — so this is his last go-around.
"It's gonna be a fun way to finish out my senior year," he said.
Joe Brown, a lineman, hopes to study animation in college. First he'll serve a two-year mission with his church. The pandemic, he said, "taught me not to take things for granted as much."
Brandon Pearson, a running back and defensive back, broke his thumb against Amherst, so he only played in three of Glass' four games. "I just go with the flow," he said of the disappointments. He and Williams will make appearances for the outdoor track team this spring.
And Maxson said the last year has "taught me how to roll with things."
Vaughan's husband J.P. died last March. He, too, was a longtime supporter of Glass, the couple's alma mater. Kay and J.P. were married for 40 years.
Last October, a group of Glass football players showed up at her doorstep. They were there to clear the nine acres of Kay's land, which she said were "filled with leaves." They called themselves the Nine Heartbeats, like some Doo-Wop group from another age.
"They just spent the afternoon, saying, "We want to honor J.P.," Kay said. "I don't know where that comes from, but it meant the world to me."
Before he left the picnic, Garrett looked in Kay's direction. "Seeing how happy she is to be out here," he said, "that means a lot to me."
Williams nodded her way, too. "She's a good lady," he said. "She does everything for E.C. Glass. She's the true definition of blue and white."
This is about reflection and renewal. It's about accepting the past as you move toward an uncertain future. But it's also about friends and kindness. In these times, it's nice to see friendship and kindness in action, whether it's planning a picnic for eight seniors or showing up at a woman's door to volunteer for the day.
When we move out of this pandemic, things will likely zoom along quickly. There's talk of a record-setting economy just waiting to be unleashed, with Roaring-20s-style opulence. We're all itching for a vacation or at least for some kind of sense of normalcy.
But let's not forget to pause. To adapt. To just be passionate.