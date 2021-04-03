After Further Review: Last chances and hoping for the best

"But you just got to go with what you can control," he said. "A lot of things are out of your hands. You've just got to go with what you're given and take that and, hopefully, the best comes out of it."

Maybe its because of the pandemic — more than a year of death and agony, of uncertainties and losses that can't be measured, of disappointments and fear — or maybe all the years of watching as athletes reach the end, but I'm inclined to agree with Williams: do the best with what you're given and hope for the best.

Hope. I think that's one reason people love high school football. When you believe in yourself, anything can happen. So the up-and-coming youngsters at E.C. Glass can prepare, knowing bright days are ahead. The youngsters at Heritage know they have a couple more years to make their mark. And the seniors at Heritage know they get to play on in the postseason, at least for one more week.

There was a full range of emotions at City Stadium on Friday. The up-and-coming Glass underclassmen will be back after getting their first taste of varsity football. Heritage seniors are moving on to the playoffs. The younger Pioneers have a couple more years to make memories. The Glass seniors, though, their coach had a special message for them before they moved on.